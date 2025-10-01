×
SHA whistleblower has not been fired, Authority says

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 1, 2025
The SHA Board says Rotich remains an employee of the public service and has lost his job as previously reported.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has moved to clarify reports regarding the employment status of auditor Andrew Kipkurui Rotich and the integrity of its recruitment process.

In a statement issued on October 1, 2025, the SHA Board said Rotich remains an employee of the public service, currently deployed to the Authority as a Senior Officer, and has not lost his job as previously reported. His tenure, it added, is protected under transitional arrangements.

The Board emphasized that all recruitment is guided by the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, and rulings of the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC).

A court order delivered on May 29, 2025, nullified earlier appointments and directed the Authority to restart recruitment through an open, fair, and competitive process.

On Rotich’s current candidacy, SHA clarified that while he was successful in the nullified February 2025 recruitment round, he did not apply for the position of Deputy Director, Internal Audit, during the fresh exercise that closed on August 19, 2025.

Records show he only applied to Assistant Director, Internal Audit.

The Board also confirmed that Rotich has not filed any formal appeal challenging his non-shortlisting for the Deputy Director post.

Defending the recruitment process, SHA stated that it exercises due diligence to ensure transparency and meritocracy, emphasizing that only candidates who formally apply will be considered.

The Authority further highlighted its commitment to accountability through a strong internal audit function. It noted that all shortlisted candidates for Deputy Director, Internal Audit, are members of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) or the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), as required.

SHA also highlighted its use of artificial intelligence and big data tools in combating medical fraud, with evidence already shared with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for the prosecution of fraudulent health facilities and individuals. 

Rotich, it confirmed, remains part of the audit team.

“SHA is committed to building a new institution based on meritocracy, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law,” said Board Chairperson Dr. Abdi Mohamed.

Earlier on, the Institute of  Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) had called for an independent inquiry into the saga in which Rotich was claimed to have lost his job at SHA

Rotich, who previously worked as the Deputy Director of Forensic Audit and Risk Assurance at SHA, was reported to have lost his job after lifting the lid on the scandal where rogue health facilities submitted fraudulent claims worth millions. 

