Collect redeployment letters, KMPDU tells intern doctors after strike fallout

By David Njaaga | Sep. 29, 2025
Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists' Union Secretary General Davji Atellah. [File, Standard]

Medical interns posted to Kiambu County have been instructed to collect redeployment letters from the Ministry of Health, effective Monday, September 29, following unresolved disputes that have stalled their placements.

The redeployment follows a four-month strike that paralysed public hospitals and left nearly 700 interns without supervision or training.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists' Union (KMPDU) warned that interns were being posted to facilities without qualified consultants, compromising patient safety and the integrity of the internship programme.

Despite repeated notices to Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, the county failed to resolve the impasse, prompting the Ministry of Health to order the transfer of interns to other counties.

KMPDU issued the directive on  Sunday, citing a ministry order dated August 26 that required interns to be moved by September 15 if the breakdown persisted.

“The situation in Kiambu remains unresolved. All affected interns must collect their redeployment letters from the Ministry of Health from 9 a.m. tomorrow,” said Secretary General Davji Atellah.

The union did not specify the counties to which interns will be reassigned.

Atellah said the union will continue monitoring the situation and support interns through the transition.

“We are acting on the ministry’s directive to protect interns from prolonged uncertainty,” noted Atellah.

Interns will report to new stations immediately after collecting their letters.

