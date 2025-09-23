Report exposes how wildlife farms in Kenya fuel illegal trade

The majority of the legal wildlife farms in Kenya are engaged in the laundering of illegally-caught wild animals, a report has revealed.
The report, titled “Behind Bars: Lifting the Lid off Kenya's Cruel Wildlife Farming,” exposes how profit-driven operations exploit animals under the guise of ‘legal’ and ‘sustainable use.’
