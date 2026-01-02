Ruku: Collapsed South C building developers defied regulations

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku arrives at the scene of the collapsed multi-storey building in South C, Nairobi on January 2, 2025. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku on Friday said the collapse of a multi-storey building at South C Shopping Centre in Nairobi was likely caused by a blatant disregard of construction regulations.

Speaking during a visit to the site, Ruku said developers had approval to construct a 12-storey building but added two additional floors, increasing the risk of structural failure.

According to Ruku, two Kenyan owners, whose names were not immediately disclosed, also ignored an August 2025 stop-work order issued by the Nairobi City County government.

“According to the approval documents in our possession, this building was to have 12 floors, but it is reported that it was already on the fourteenth floor,” said Ruku.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the building may have come down due to the additional floors,” he added.

The CS said the government will take firm action against anyone found criminally liable, including the owners, contractor, supervising firm, and architect involved in the project.

He accused those linked to the development of professional negligence that led to the loss of property and raised fears of fatalities.

Authorities have yet to confirm the number of deaths or injuries. However, Ruku said four people are suspected to be trapped beneath the rubble.

“We suspect that four Kenyans are trapped. The teams are putting in a lot of effort to rescue them. They have two guards who we have contacted their kin and two pedestrians who were in a taxi. The taxi driver who gave us this information is admitted at Mbagathi hospital,” he said.

The Nairobi City County government, in a statement, also said it had flagged the construction for infractions at least three times last year, in May, August and December.

Meanwhile, residents of South C estate have demanded accountability from both the developers and county officials.