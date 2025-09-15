×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

When every prick means survival for teens

By Sharon Wanga | Sep. 15, 2025
[Photo/GettyImages]

An alarm rings at 6am every morning, and 14-year-old Johnny Chege wakes up to prick his fingers and check his blood sugar levels.

It’s a ritual Johnny has followed daily since November 2020, when he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted


Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Type 1 Diabetes Insulin WHO MOH
.

Latest Stories

Andenga's bravery puts Absa Bank on the tug of war throne
Andenga's bravery puts Absa Bank on the tug of war throne
Sports
By Ochieng Oyugi
6 mins ago
Sakaja's show unfolds in Nairobi's ever-spinning circus of governance
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
16 mins ago
Why banks must take lead in driving Africa's green growth
Opinion
By Paul Russo
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why government is the biggest winner in Kenya's lending market
By Graham Kajilwa 1 min ago
Why government is the biggest winner in Kenya's lending market
Sakaja's show unfolds in Nairobi's ever-spinning circus of governance
By Dennis Kabaara 16 mins ago
Sakaja's show unfolds in Nairobi's ever-spinning circus of governance
Financial service providers win big in VAT exemption row
By Kamau Muthoni 34 mins ago
Financial service providers win big in VAT exemption row
War against Matiang'i: How State power is being deployed in Gusii
By David Odongo 50 mins ago
War against Matiang'i: How State power is being deployed in Gusii
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved