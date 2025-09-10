×
Government banks on new strategy to increase tree cover

By Juliet Omelo | Sep. 10, 2025

Kenya Forest Service officer assists a child during a tree-planting in Narasha Forest, Baringo County, on December 13, 2024. [File, Standard]

Kenya’s national tree cover has reached 12.13 per cent from the targeted 30 per cent, according to the latest data released by the Kenya Forest Service (KFS). 

‎Senior Deputy Chief Conservator Clement Ng'oriareng emphasized the importance of collective action in achieving the country's ambitious target of 30 per cent tree cover by 2032 under the 15 billion Trees Programme. 

‎“This is a collective achievement we can take pride in, but there remain pressing gaps that we need to address together. Together, we are not only restoring ecosystems, we are restoring Kenya’s promise for a sustainable future,” he said.

‎Among the strategies the government is adopting to accelerate forest restoration is the expansion and refurbishment of tree nurseries and greenhouses to boost seedling production. 

‎“This will ensure that we get sufficient numbers of seedlings for purposes of achieving the 15 billion trees target,” he said. 

‎In addition, the KFS is prioritising the fencing of forests to curb encroachment, which remains a major threat.

‎“Encroachment is the enemy of our forests. If you help us in fencing, even starting with nearby areas, we can protect our forests from further degradation,” Ng’oriareng’ said.

‎A new initiative unveiled is the Adopt a Kilometer model, where individuals, organisations, and businesses are invited to sponsor and manage sections of forest boundaries.

‎ “If each of you adopts a kilometer, we will be able to protect our forests more effectively,” he said, calling it a practical and inclusive approach to conservation.

‎The Senior Deputy Chief Conservator underscored the need to focus on restoring arid and semi-arid lands (Asal), describing them as the greatest opportunity for scaling up reforestation.

‎ “You will realise that from our planning, more than half of the 15 billion target is expected to come from the Asal regions. These areas hold the key to our success,” he said.

‎To enhance collaboration and accountability, KFS is implementing institutional reforms, including strengthening internal capacity, launching a digital portal for registering and tracking partner contributions, and organising bi-annual partnership forums.

‎ “We want to track what you’ve given us and show you what that support is achieving. Transparency and data-driven decisions are central to our approach,” he said.

‎In a bid to incentivize greater participation, KFS and Blue Africa launched the Africa Champion of Trees (ACT) Awards. 

‎“This award will celebrate individuals, institutions, and organisations, public and private, that have made exceptional contributions to tree growing and conservation,” said Ng’oriareng’.

‎ “They are playing a big role, and we want to recognise that. We encourage them to register and be part of this transformative journey,” he added.

‎He further urged stakeholders to take ownership of the national tree planting vision. 

‎“Each tree that we plant is a testament of hope, of resilience, and of shared responsibility,” he said. 

‎Ng’oriareng’ stressed that the work of restoring forests is not just about numbers but sustaining life.

‎ “Forests and trees are more than landscapes, they are lifelines, the future is possible. There is nothing that is impossible when we come together,” he said.

.

.

.

