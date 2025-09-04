State will clear Sh5.3b defunct NHIF pending bills, Duale says

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale addresses the media at Kakamega county headquarters on September 3, 2025, flanked by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and Catholic Bishop Joseph Obanyi. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Pending bills amounting to Sh5.3 billion from the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) will be cleared in two months as part of ongoing reforms under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said President William Ruto has directed him to settle the arrears. He said the National Treasury will come up with supplementary budget for the same. “The President has given us a directive to ensure all NHIF pending bills are settled. We are waiting for the Treasury’s supplementary budget to access the funds,” he said.

Duale said this on Tuesday at Kakamega County headquarters ahead of the official launch of Taifa-Care Activation at Bukhungu Stadium. He said SHA is committed to stabilising healthcare financing and addressing hospitals’ concerns over delayed reimbursements, adding that the new system was designed to seal corruption loopholes that crippled NHIF.

“We are determined to clear these pending bills because healthcare services cannot be compromised. SHA is anchored on transparency and accountability so that hospitals are paid on time and patients don’t suffer,” he said.

As part of confidence-building measures, SHA will release Sh100 million by August 15 to offset pending claims owed to Kakamega County’s Level 5 hospital.

The CS also announced a joint initiative with county governments to secure drugs and medical supplies from theft. “We have agreed to share a system with the county government in two weeks to help them secure medicines and non-pharmaceuticals so that they are not stolen from our facilities,” he said.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa welcomed the move, saying it would ease pressure on health services. He noted that 800,000 of the county’s 1.8 million residents have registered under SHA, leaving about one million yet to be enrolled.

Barasa also gave a breakdown of pending claims across county facilities. Level 2 and 3 hospitals are owed Sh72 million, 15 Level 4 hospitals are owed Sh55 million, while Level 5 is owed Sh166 million.