Somalia elections: Nasa Ige stakes campaign on security

Somalia presidential candidate, Nasa Ige.

Somalia presidential candidate Nasa Ige is vowing to tackle terrorism if elected, positioning security as the cornerstone of his leadership agenda and a prerequisite for national recovery and development.

Ige warns that extremist groups continue to undermine Somalia’s stability, economy, and international standing. He says his administration would implement a coordinated strategy to dismantle terrorist networks, strengthen national security institutions, and restore public confidence.

“Terrorism has held Somalia back for far too long,” Ige said. “If elected, I will ensure our security forces are properly equipped, professionally led, and fully supported to defeat those who threaten our people and our nation.”

The candidate emphasised stronger cooperation between the federal government and regional administrations, noting that unity and coordination are critical to defeating extremism.

He also notes the need for intelligence reform, improved border security, and cutting off financial and logistical support to terrorist groups.

Ige stressed the importance of international partnerships, praising support from global allies, including the US, UK, Australia, UAE, and neighboring Kenya and Ethiopia.

He is pledging to deepen collaboration on counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and capacity building while ensuring Somalia maintains full ownership of its security strategy.

Linking security to broader national goals, Ige argues that lasting peace is essential for economic growth, investment, and social stability, forming the foundation for Somalia’s future prosperity.

The writer is a presidential candidate in the 2026 Somalia Election.