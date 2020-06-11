Kenya records 152 new cases as 110 recover from Covid-19

Kenya has recorded 152 more Covid-19 positive cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 36,981.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said the new cases are from 2,224 samples which push the country’s cumulative tests to 516, 706.

In terms of gender, 84 are male and 68 are female while the youngest case is three-year-old and the oldest is aged 89.

Of the new cases, 135 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners.

On a positive note, 110 patients recovered with 39 on the home-based care programme while 71 were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 23,887.

On a sad note, Kagwe said two patients died from Covid-19 bringing Kenya’s fatalities to 648.

Nairobi leads with 34 cases, Mombasa 24, Kisii 20, Kiambu 19, Nakuru 710, Turkana 8, Kajiado 3, Kkamega 2, Meru 2, Embu 2.

Kericho, Marsabit, Nyamira, Samburu, Siaya Uasin Gishu, Taits Taveta, Machakos, and Muranga recorded 1 case each.

In Nairobi the 34 cases are from Dagoretti North (8), Embakasi East, Langata and Starehe (4) cases each, Embakasi West (3), Dagoretti South, Embakasi South and Westlands (2), Embakasi Central, Kasarani, Kibra, Roysambu and Ruaka (1) case each.

The 24 cases in Mombasa are from Mvita (8), Jomvu (7),Changamwe (4) Kisauni (3), and Nyali (2) cases.

In Kisii County, the 20 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (19), and Bomachoge Borabu (1).

In Kiambu, the 19 cases are from Thika (9), Ruiru (5), Limuru (3), Juja and Kiambu town (1) case each.

Self-medication

This comes as the ministry cited self-medication as one of the reasons behind a rise in Covid-19 deaths in Kenya to 648.

In the past week, 39 patients have died raising fears that while the new infections might be reducing, fatalities seem to be rising.

On Tuesday, the ministry reported 10 deaths just a day after indicating that 22 patients were on critical care with 15 on ventilator support and seven on supplementary oxygen.