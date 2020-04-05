WHO kills hope for quick vaccine

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

UN agency kills hope for quick vaccine

By AFP | September 5th 2020 at 05:54:24 GMT +0300

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The World Health Organisation has said it did not expect widespread immunisation against Covid-19 until mid-2021, tempering hopes just as research revealed encouraging early results from a Russian vaccine.

The virus which has killed nearly 870,000 people worldwide continues to spread, with Italy’s former premier Silvio Berlusconi now in hospital after becoming the latest high-profile figure to test positive for Covid-19.

Across the world, governments are hoping to announce a vaccine as soon as possible against the virus, which has infected well over 26 million people, upended millions of lives and buttered the global economy.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The UN health agency welcomed the fact that a “considerable number” of vaccine candidates had entered final stage trials, which typically involve tens of thousands of people.

SEE ALSO: Kenya commits to new World Athletics' anti-doping program

Widespread vaccination

But “in terms of realistic timelines, we are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said. And WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency would not endorse a vaccine if it is not effective and safe.

Russia has already approved a vaccine, and research published in The Lancet medical journal on Friday said patients involved in early tests developed antibodies with “no serious adverse events”.

But scientists cautioned the trials were too small - just 76 participants - to prove safety and effectiveness. Washington had also urged US states to get ready for a potential vaccine rollout by November 1, sparking concerns President Donald Trump’s administration is rushing to begin distributing a vaccine before the November 3 election.

Under normal procedures, test administrators must wait for months or years to verify that vaccine candidates are safe and efficacious. But there has been massive pressure to roll out a vaccine quickly as the pandemic continues to take its toll.

SEE ALSO: Waruguru now tells Uhuru to sack Kagwe, Matiangi

Celebrities and prominent public figures have not been spared, with Berlusconi the latest to contract the coronavirus since it was first discovered in China in December last year.

Related Topics
World Health Organisation Covid-19 Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Suspected gas blast kills 17 worshippers in Bangladesh mosque

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Russia's Covid-19 vaccine showed antibody response in initial trials
Russia's Covid-19 vaccine showed antibody response in initial trials

LATEST STORIES

WHO kills hope for quick vaccine
WHO kills hope for quick vaccine

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

My daughters were coached to tell court I defiled them

My daughters were coached to tell court I defiled them
Daniel Chege 6 hours ago
Why smaller, more intimate weddings are the new normal

Why smaller, more intimate weddings are the new normal
Stevens Muendo 8 hours ago
The problem with Kenyan youth is wrong mindset

The problem with Kenyan youth is wrong mindset
Silas Nyamweya 9 hours ago
My wife tricked me into marriage, claims politician

My wife tricked me into marriage, claims politician
Ishaq Jumbe 12 hours ago

Read More

Interpret curve with caution, WHO warns African countries

Health & Science

Interpret curve with caution, WHO warns African countries

Interpret curve with caution, WHO warns African countries
Mwangangi challenges nurses, midwives to unite for their good

Health & Science

Mwangangi challenges nurses, midwives to unite for their good

Use your numerical strength wisely, nurses and midwives advised
Free app counters Covid-19 rumours

Health & Science

Free app counters Covid-19 rumours

Free app counters Covid-19 rumours
Covid-19: The obese at higher risk, says new study

Health & Science

Covid-19: The obese at higher risk, says new study

Covid-19: The obese at higher risk, says new study

To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.