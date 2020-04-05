WHO kills hope for quick vaccine

Covid 19 Time Series
SEE ALSO: Kenya commits to new World Athletics' anti-doping programWidespread vaccination But “in terms of realistic timelines, we are really not expecting to see widespread vaccination until the middle of next year,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said. And WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency would not endorse a vaccine if it is not effective and safe. Russia has already approved a vaccine, and research published in The Lancet medical journal on Friday said patients involved in early tests developed antibodies with “no serious adverse events”. But scientists cautioned the trials were too small - just 76 participants - to prove safety and effectiveness. Washington had also urged US states to get ready for a potential vaccine rollout by November 1, sparking concerns President Donald Trump’s administration is rushing to begin distributing a vaccine before the November 3 election.
Celebrities and prominent public figures have not been spared, with Berlusconi the latest to contract the coronavirus since it was first discovered in China in December last year.