';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 20
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

One nurse’s mission to curb early child deaths

By Philip Muasya | August 24th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Pediatric nurse Christine Sammy (centre with a dummy child) demonstrating to fellow medics how to resuscitate an asphyxiated child at Kitui County Referral Hospital. [Philip Muasya/Standard]
Nothing is more painful to a mother than losing a baby. Losing two in a row is more unbearable. This happened to Patricia Kioko, soon after getting married in 2009.

All was well until she was five months pregnant. Suddenly, her blood pressure shot up to dangerous levels and she miscarried the pregnancy.

In 2010, she got pregnant again. She had a troubled pregnancy until the ninth month, and this time it was a stillbirth.

“I nearly lost my head. I so badly wanted a child but here I was, all my efforts going down the drain,” she reminisces.

The following year, she got pregnant again and this time round, she was extremely vigilant for any alarm signs.

At six months, she noticed her blood pressure was in revolt again. 

“I did not want to take chances. I opted to undergo a caesarian section to save the baby,” she says.

Healthy girl

The surgery was performed at Kitui Level 4 and the baby girl, weighing barely a kilo was kept at the hospital’s nursery while the mother was admitted for a month. Within this period, Kioko was afforded time to breastfeed her baby until she weighed 1.8kg. 

“She is now a big healthy girl in Grade Two,” says Kioko with a smile.

Hers is a sad tale of many women who lose their babies before, during or a few days after delivery.

Christine Sammy, a pediatrician nurse who is the County Newborn and Child Health Coordinator and in charge of the NBU at Kitui Level 4 hospital, says high blood pressure of an expectant mother can lead to miscarriage and stillbirth, a condition medically known as pre-eclampsia.

Fired up by her passion to save children’s lives, the nurse has initiated a neonatal resuscitation skills training to equip health workers, and especially those in rural areas with skills on saving lives of newborns.

The programme dubbed ‘Emergency Triage Assessment and Treatment plus Admission Care of the Critically ill Child and Newborn’ is a cocktail of practical ways in which a baby born with asphyxia (difficulty in breathing) is urgently aided to breathe.

In the training programe which is a joint venture between the county government and Afya Halisi, the medics are trained on key intervention measures in resuscitating asphyxiated babies within the first four minutes after birth.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Previous article Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article Prison boss moves to calm disquiet over promotions
Related Topics
Patricia Kioko Early child deaths
Share this story

MOST READ

LATEST STORIES

Covid billions spending now rich fodder for 2022 politics
Covid billions spending now rich fodder for 2022 politics

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kilimani, a place of pleasure and death

Kilimani, a place of pleasure and death
Mercy Adhiambo 1 hour ago
Diet and fertility; what you need to know

Diet and fertility; what you need to know
Nancy Nzalambi 1 hour ago
My art pieces give me so much joy and peace

My art pieces give me so much joy and peace
Esther Dianah 11 hours ago
Children to use school and church spaces for lessons

Children to use school and church spaces for lessons
Augustine Oduor 13 hours ago

Read More

Is sex during periods safe?

Health & Science

Is sex during periods safe?

Is sex during periods safe?
When natural fails...a guide to making a baby

Health & Science

When natural fails...a guide to making a baby

When natural fails...a guide to making a baby
For birth control fixes, chemist is best friend

Health & Science

For birth control fixes, chemist is best friend

For birth control fixes, chemist is best friend
My poor eyesight led to a disease that only affects one in 5,000

Health & Science

My poor eyesight led to a disease that only affects one in 5,000

My poor eyesight led to a disease that only affects one in 5,000
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.