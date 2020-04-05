';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Ministry advises counties with few positive Covid-19 cases to continue with contact tracing

By Brian Kisanji | August 9th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) yesterday said no death has been reported out of the 7,600 Covid-19 patients who have been under the home-based care programme.

He revealed that 656 Covid-19 patients who were under the programme have recovered from the disease.

"So far, no single patient under the home-based care programme has died; we are happy with health workers because they are attending even to patients under this arrangement," said Kagwe, who was speaking at the Kakamega County Referral Hospital.

SEE ALSO: KQ issues sacking notice to pilots

The programme is being implemented as one of the case management strategies to combat the coronavirus disease.

He said the Government will prioritise the programme to help combat coronavirus spread.

The CS also announced that the country had recorded five more deaths in 24 hours bringing the death toll to 418.

Another 699 have tested positive of Covid-19 out of a sample 7,175 bringing the total cases 25,837.

Out of the new cases, 675 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners. 

SEE ALSO: Kenyans deserve lower electricity rates than Kenya Power charges

So far, 781 patients have been discharged after recovering, bringing total recoveries to 11,899.

Dr Patrick Amoth, Acting Director General Ministry of Health indicated that over 93 per cent of all positive cases across the country are asymptomatic, with a paltry seven per cent requiring critical care.

Kagwe disclosed that the number of Covid-19 testing centres has risen to 32, spread across the country.

He said devolving testing to counties has been a problem because available machines are not compatible with the reagents available.

"We shall have more testing centres across the country once we get reagents that are compatible with machines in our hospitals," he said. 

SEE ALSO: Communities mark Indigenous People's day amid evictions and broken promises

Earlier, the CS advised counties that still have few reported positive cases of Covid-19 to embark on contact tracing.

Kagwe, who toured Mumias Level Four Hospital, urged the counties that have not diversely been affected by the corona virus diseases to embrace early contact tracing and isolation.

“Unlike Nairobi and other highly affected counties, Kakamega has few positive numbers and can contain this virus depending on the county government's ability to contact trace,” said Kagwe.

The CS said counties like Nairobi have surpassed the high numbers, making it hard for health officials to contact and trace everyone who interacted with positive patients.

Kakamega had reported 33 positive cases by Saturday, and two of the patients are still receiving medical care at Mumias Hospital while three are under home-based care.

The county has also reported two deaths as a result of Covid-19 related health complications.

Kagwe vowed to ensure that all health workers are protected in their line of duty and donated 4,000 PPEs, even as he promised to get rid of the corrupt individuals reported at the MoH headquarters in Nairobi.

The CS applauded the county in their preparedness and the way they have managed to report a few numbers of positive cases.

Kakamega has attained 300-bed capacity spread in three facilities - Kakamega County Teaching and Referral Hospital, Mumias and Likuyani level four hospitals.

Masinde Muliro University of Science Technology has been marked to be used as a quarantine centre and has the capacity to accommodate 500 beds.

[John Shilitsa, Brian Kisanji and Nathan Ochunge]

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Covid-19 Home-based care
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Drop in data on births and deaths
Drop in data on births and deaths

LATEST STORIES

Prepare for ‘President Raila’, says Murathe
Prepare for ‘President Raila’, says Murathe

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

The two faces of George Natembeya

The two faces of George Natembeya
Steve Mkawale 52 minutes ago
In Sonko’s clueless moment, choking city got a kiss of life

In Sonko’s clueless moment, choking city got a kiss of life
Barrack Muluka 10 hours ago
Nairobi sex workers to kiss Sh20 million bye

Nairobi sex workers to kiss Sh20 million bye
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 13 hours ago
Dry land farmers outsmart climate shocks with innovation

Dry land farmers outsmart climate shocks with innovation
Philip Muasya 15 hours ago

Read More

Drop in data on births and deaths

Health & Science

Drop in data on births and deaths

Registration of deaths, births drop over Covid-19 pandemic
Youth, media to amplify voices tackling reproductive health needs for adolescents

Health & Science

Youth, media to amplify voices tackling reproductive health needs for adolescents

Youth, media to amplify voices tackling reproductive health needs for adolescents
Mother says clinic gave her baby poisonous jab

Health & Science

Mother says clinic gave her baby poisonous jab

Mother says clinic gave her baby poisonous jab
Plea for pregnant frontline workers as nurse is buried

Health & Science

Plea for pregnant frontline workers as nurse is buried

Plea for pregnant frontline workers as nurse is buried
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.