Strategic interventions, collaborations needed to eliminate malaria

Closer than ever to ending malaria, with stronger science and smarter tools leading the way. [Courtesy]

On April 25, 2026, the world observed World Malaria Day with the theme, “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must.” For the first time in decades, this statement is backed by real scientific progress and a brief window of opportunity.

Malaria remains one of the toughest public health challenges, tied to poverty, climate risks, and health inequalities. But now, there is a new sense of hope that we finally have better tools to fight malaria and protect the most vulnerable.