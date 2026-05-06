Strategic interventions, collaborations needed to eliminate malaria

On April 25, 2026, the world observed World Malaria Day with the theme, “Driven to End Malaria: Now We Can. Now We Must.” For the first time in decades, this statement is backed by real scientific progress and a brief window of opportunity.
Malaria remains one of the toughest public health challenges, tied to poverty, climate risks, and health inequalities. But now, there is a new sense of hope that we finally have better tools to fight malaria and protect the most vulnerable.
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