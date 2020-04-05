727 test positive for Covid-19 as officials step up airport health checks

SEE ALSO: Decisions on coronavirus must be guided by ethics, not just scienceHowever, speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Saturday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said as international flights resume, citizens must reconsider unnecessary travel. Thermoscanners, protective screens and sanitisation points at the airports have been set up to protect passengers and visitors. "We are not opening the airspace because the disease is under control ... we have to adopt to this new normal." All airport staff have been trained on quarantine and safety procedures to keep all safe. But Kagwe admitted that some of the changes may lead to inconveniences.
SEE ALSO: US records over 25,000 coronavirus deaths in JulyHe appealed to health officials to undertake their responsibility, while keeping in mind that "these are not normal times". The reality of how catastrophic Covid-19 could hit Kenyans came to light on Friday as the country recorded yet another new record of 16 fatalities in a day. Ten of the 16 deaths were reportedly from a single hospital. Since President Uhuru Kenyatta reopened the economy on July 6, a total of 181 people have died from the virus. This is more than what the country had reported since March 13 when the first case was confirmed.
SEE ALSO: 'Losing battle': Philippine doctors, nurses urge new Covid-19 lockdownsAt the time the president lifted lockdown orders, the number of deaths stood at 164. Director General of Health Patrick Amoth said the country’s case fatality rate is still 1.6 per cent compared to the global average of 4.5 per cent. The increase in the number of deaths comes with a disturbing pattern: More young people are dying, according to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. Among the 16 deaths are a 22-year-old woman, a 37-year-old woman and two men aged 28 and 24. Generally, old age and underlying health conditions like diabetes and hypertension synonymous with the aging have been contributing factors. Hypertension and diabetes combined account for 32 per cent of Covid-19 related deaths. According to the Health ministry, 54 per cent of the Covid-19-related deaths are linked to comorbidities (a combination of conditions). However, for the younger population, while there might be some with underlying conditions, Kagwe noted behaviour is the main reason for the spread. Meanwhile, the global health agency has issued public health considerations meant to guide countries as the battle against Covid-19 rages.