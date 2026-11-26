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As we mark the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, we must broaden our understanding of what violence against women and girls looks like.

Beyond physical assault, sexual violence and harmful practices, violence can also be institutionalised through laws, policies and political decisions that deny women and girls control over their bodies, sexuality and reproductive lives. Reproductive rights are therefore not separate from the fight against gender-based violence; they are central to it.

A woman should not have to risk her life to make decisions about her body. A girl should not be denied information that could protect her from unintended pregnancy or sexual exploitation. Yet, in Kenya, women’s bodily autonomy remains contested, caught between political interests, restrictive interpretations of the law and social and cultural expectations.

Kenya’s legal framework illustrates this contradiction. Article 26(4) of the Constitution recognises circumstances under which abortion is permitted, including where a trained health professional determines that emergency treatment is necessary or that the life or health of the pregnant woman is in danger. However, sections 158–160 of the Penal

Code continue to criminalise abortion-related conduct, creating uncertainty, stigma and fear among women, girls and healthcare providers.

The consequences are devastating. The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) estimates that approximately 2,600 women and girls in Kenya die annually from complications associated with unsafe abortion, an average of seven deaths every day. These deaths demonstrate how legal uncertainty and barriers to reproductive healthcare can become matters of life and death.

The concern extends beyond domestic legislation. Across the continent, political efforts to redefine family, culture and sovereignty are increasingly shaping debates on women’s rights. One development demanding particular scrutiny is the proposed African Charter on the Protection of Family, Sovereignty, Religious and Cultural Values.

Although presented as an effort to protect African families and cultural identity, the proposed Charter raises human rights concerns. Among its troubling positions are opposition to comprehensive sexuality education, and rejection of sexual and reproductive health and rights frameworks. It also advances a narrow understanding of family and calls for the review of international commitments considered inconsistent with its objectives.

These positions are problematic because they risk undermining rights and protections African countries have committed to uphold. For instance, Article 14 of the Maputo Protocol recognises women’s rights to control their fertility, decide whether and when to have children, choose contraceptive methods and access family planning education. It also obligates states to authorise medical abortion in specified circumstances, including rape, incest and where pregnancy endangers a woman’s physical or mental health. Kenya cannot selectively embrace regional human rights commitments while supporting frameworks that risk weakening them.

It is important to emphasise that this is a proposed instrument, not an adopted African Union treaty. Its development and potential advancement must therefore be subjected to scrutiny, transparency and meaningful public participation.

Ending gender-based violence requires more than holding individual perpetrators accountable. It demands confronting the institutions, laws and political decisions that perpetuate inequality and deny women and girls bodily autonomy.

We cannot credibly claim to end gender-based violence while maintaining systems that deny women and girls the power to make decisions about their bodies and futures.

A woman’s body is not state property. Her reproductive choices are not political bargaining chips. Protecting reproductive rights is protecting life, dignity, equality and freedom.

-Ms Mutua is a human rights practioner