Dementia is on the rise but patients and caregivers carry burden alone

By Jacinta Maweu | Sep. 29, 2025

Although there are no official statistics on the prevalence of dementia in Kenya, a recent study by Aga Khan University’s Brain and Mind Institute (BMI), shows that dementia is rapidly becoming one of Kenya’s most pressing health challenges, with stigma and a lack of awareness being major obstacles to early diagnosis and care.

Dementia is an umbrella term that describes a collection of symptoms (cognitive, functional and behavioural) caused by specific diseases with Alzheimer’s disease being the most common cause.

The World Alzheimer’s Day is celebrated annually on September 21 as a global initiative to challenge the stigma around the disease and other dementia through public awareness. Global projections indicate that more than 55 million people live with dementia currently with the disease also forecast to be the third leading cause of death globally by 2040.  

In 2017, the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched the Global action (2017-2025) plan on the public health response to dementia with the main vision being “a world in which dementia is prevented and people with dementia and their carers live well and receive the care and support they need to fulfil their potential with dignity, respect, autonomy and equality”.

However, by 2024, only 45 out of the 194 WHO member states had National Dementia Plans (NDPs) with Europe on the lead with 21 countries with NDPs and none in Africa. The costs associated with the condition are expected to soar from $1.3 trillion per year in 2019 to a projected $2.8 trillion by 2030. With no dementia action plan in Kenya, the burden of the high cost of dementia treatment and care is borne by those living with dementia and their carers.

To break the public silence on dementia and to demystify the disease, Kenya must come up with a national dementia plan aimed at creating public awareness to create dementia friendly and inclusive communities.

A dementia plan recognises the value of older people and those with dementia in society. It highlights the need for policy change aimed at enhancing prevention, treatment and care for people with dementia and their carers through better integration of health and social sectors. A dementia plan provides the basis for action to be jointly taken by government and non-governmental partners (NGOs).

Those living with dementia and their carers in Kenya are socially excluded.

The national and county governments can liaise with NGOs that are already involved in dementia and Alzheimer’s awareness and care such as the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Association of Kenya and the Sir James Care Homes to launch national and community initiatives on dementia awareness and care.

Public awareness, knowledge and understanding of dementia is the first step in creating dementia friendly and inclusive societies. And as long as the government does not regard dementia a public health priority, public awareness, risk reduction, diagnostics, treatment, care, and support will remain a burden only understood by those living with dementia and their carers.

Dr Maweu is a Senior Lecturer in Philosophy and Media Studies at the University of Nairobi 

