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Outgoing chairman Hanif Tayebjee in action at Sigona Golf Club. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

16-year-old junior sensation, Hetansh Shah, delivered a clinical two-day performance to capture the 2026 Sigona Golf Club Chairman's prize.

The grand finale overall winner capped a weeklong meet that marked the end of chairman Hanif Tayebjee's tenure and dramatic financial resurgence for the club.

Playing off an impressive handicap of 2, Shah fired rounds of 35 and 36 stableford points to finish on 71 stableford points, edging out runner-up Paul Kamau also with a combined score of 70 stableford points.

"Winning the Chairman's Prize means a great deal to me, especially during such a defining moment for Sigona," said Shah, who credited his family, coaches Riz, Jason, and Ajay, and past Chairman Kamal Shah for his development.

In the gross category, Arush Vara claimed the top honours with a two-day total of 151 (76,75), narrowly beating Junaid Manji on 153 (78, 75).

Jake Wameru took the overall Division 2 title with 71 stableford points, while Jane Jiao on 67 stableford points and Elsi Murugi with 69 topped the ladies' and junior divisions, respectively.

Beyond the fairways, the grand finale served as a farewell to outgoing chairman Tayebjee, concluding a year at the helm and seven years of board service. Under his stewardship, Sigona achieved unprecedented financial milestones, with bar and catering revenues crossing Sh100 million for the first time and overall club surplus surging by 260 percent to over Sh60 million.

"These record results are not an accident; they are the product of disciplined decision-making, strict financial prudence, and treating every shilling of members' resources with utmost care," Tayebjee said.

Tayebjee's tenure was heavily defined by his response to the March 2025 fire that destroyed Sigona's historic clubhouse.

"Losing the clubhouse to fire was a devastating test, but it showed the true resilience of the Sigona family," Tayebjee said.

"Through patient planning and open consultation, we have broken ground on a new home that honors our heritage while serving generations of golfers to come."