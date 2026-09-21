Snow sends chills down the spine of rivals in Uganda

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Kenya’s Greg Snow in action at the par 71 Nyali Golf and Country Club. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Greg Snow once again proved why he remains one of Kenya’s most consistent golf players in the regional circuit.

The Muthaiga Golf Club’s professional was the best-placed Kenyan in the Pearl of Africa Golf Series, the sixth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour (SunDev)-East Africa Swing, at the par 71 Entebbe Golf Club in Uganda on Saturday.

While the meet belonged to Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo, who completed a memorable victory on home soil to win his maiden Sunshine Development Tour title, Snow carried the Kenyan flag with a tied-seventh finish on two-under-par 211 gross, in a strong international field of 109 professionals and elite amateurs from across Africa.

He had moved into contention after a brilliant five-under-par 66 gross in the second round on Friday, but could not replicate his top form in the tough final round, carding a four-over-par 75 gross.

However, he sat comfortably in the final leaderboard, ahead of fellow Kenyans Daniel Nduva and Mutahi Kibugu, who also earlier made the cut.

Though the final round did not go as planned, Snow remained positive about the overall week and what it means for his season, especially coming just months after securing his Sunshine Tour card for the 2026/27 season.

“It feels really great. I’m excited about my game. I gave myself good opportunities and was able to convert a number of them which placed myself in a good position," said Snow.

"This is only the beginning. I see it as an opportunity to compete consistently at a high level, keep improving and really test myself against some of the best players out there."

Rugumayo, the reigning Uganda Open champion, started the final round top of the leaderboard on 11-under-par and carded a composed two-under-par 69 gross.

He finished on 13-under-par total of 200 gross to claim the overall title and prize money of Sh500, 000 and 210 Order of Merit points.

“It feels really good to win this tournament, especially here at home, in front of the Ugandan fans. I knew I had to stay patient and focus on my own game because there were very good players behind me. I’m happy with how I handled the final round,” said Rugumayo.

Malawi’s Paul Adam Chidale and Nigeria’s Godwin Okoko finished tied for second on nine-under-par 204 gross and each took home 1,820 USD (about Sh235,000) alongside 144 Order of Merit points.

England’s Matt Millar and South Africa’s Slade Pickering finished tied for fourth on eight-under-par 205 gross, while South Africa’s Musiwalo Nethunzwi was sixth on seven-under-par 206 gross.