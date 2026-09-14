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Home boy Wamatu marches to victory at VetLab

By Mose Sammy | Sep. 14, 2026
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Hackers and Whackers Golf Day Division Two winner Mark Karobia. [Mose Sammy]

Home golfer Brian Wamatu surged through a crowded field of 237 golfers to claim the highly anticipated Hackers and Whackers (Kurutus) golf day overall title at Vet Lab Sports Club over the weekend.

Wamatu, playing off a handicap of 23, delivered a masterclass performance within the handicap 19+ category to register a sterling score of 41 stableford points to edge out his rivals.

“My driving was spot-on, but the real secret was staying calm on the greens - I just took it one hole at a time and let the putts fall where they may,” Wamatu reflected on his win.

In Division Two, reserved for players with playing handicaps between 0 and 18, former captain Mark Karobia swept the male category with a solid score of 39 stableford points while playing off a handicap of 15. Dominating in the female category was former lady captain Elizabeth Nge’the, who turned in a commendable score of 37 stableford points off a handicap of 17.

There was stiff competition in Division One for players with playing handicaps of 19 and above. Joseph Kinuthia, playing off a handicap of 28, chalked a score of 39 stableford points to star, while Kaelyn Munene mirrored that success in the ladies’ category, carding a similar score of 39 stableford points of a handicap of 22 to claim her respective victory.

The tournament sponsors also had a strong showing on the course, led by Gitau Kanyua, who picked up the Sponsor winner title after compiling 39 stableford points of a handicap of 20. Nicholas Kariuki finished closely behind with a score of 37 stableford points off handicap 19. Kanyua doubled up his triumphs for the day by also securing the Gross title, with a remarkable 78 gross off an actual handicap of 8.

Mbugua Muiruri bagged the Senior prize playing off a handicap of 25 with a decent score of 36 stableford points.

The battle for the nine-hole honours saw Keval Shah dominate early, securing the Front nine victory with an outstanding 23 stableford points off handicap 21. Kennedy Mariga followed suit on the homestretch, claiming the Back Nine title with 21 stableford points. Rounding out the day’s awards, Lucy Njoroge earned the Best Effort recognition off a handicap of 22 with a round total of 12 stableford points.

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Home Boy Brian Wamatu Hackers And Whackers Golf Day Vet Lab Sports Club Captain Elizabeth Nge’the
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