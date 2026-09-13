Over 250 players to grace FMA charity golf tournament

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Check presentation by Trade and Development Bank during the launch of the third edition FMA Charity Golf Tournament at Karen Country Club in Nairobi on Saturday. [Jonah Onyango. Standard]

Over 250 players are expected to grace the third edition of Fund Manager's Association (FMA) Charity Golf Tournament set for par 72 Karen Country Club in Nairobi on October 9.

Hopeful to win this year's edition which was launched in Nairobi yesterday is handicap 21 Fred Mburu.

The Royal Nairobi Golf Club (RNGC) player is already working on his short game to sharpen his skills ahead of the event whose main aim is to raise funds to support education, professionalism, mentorship and career development for deserving financially disadvantaged students pursuing careers in finance and investment, especially women.

"I have taken part in the last two editions, I'm looking forward to better performance in the third outing. I'm mostly working on my bunker's shots and chips. These are the zones that have denied me a podium finish in the last two contests," Mburu said.

Likewise, handicap 26 Nicholas Ithondeka, also of RNGC, is hoping to do better in the showdown this year.

"I'm not sure of victory but I'll capitalise on the championship to socialise, network and improve my social capital. I'm looking forward to have a good time on the pitch and enjoy the competition in all levels," said Ithondeka who is working on his swings.

Trade and Development Bank (TDB) has come on board to support the third edition of the tournament to a tune of Sh1.3 million.

"We are also seeking to raise Sh 9 million from the championship which will be used to support young students pursuing careers in finance and investment. We have partnered with state corporation Kasneb and Strathmore University on this," noted Mburu who is also an FMA council member.