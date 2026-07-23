Injured Sandhu limps to 77th Limuru Open victory

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77th Limuru Open winner, Jay Sandhu, with his silverware at the Limuru Country Club, July 19, 2026. [ Mose Sammy , Standard]

It was a weekend of high-stakes, grit, and historic milestones at the Limuru Country Club layout fondly referred to as the ‘Little Augusta ’, which hosted a spectacular double-header, the 77th edition of the Limuru Open and the landmark 100th edition of the Brackenhurst Cup, which ended on Sunday afternoon.

In the elite Limuru Open, a stacked field of 98 top-tier amateurs - capped at an unforgiving handicap of 4.3, battled the pristine fairways.

On moving day, the cutline landed sharply at 11-over par, which saw several established ‘big names’ sent packing early.

In a thrilling change of guard, 11 fearless junior golfers made the cut, holding their own alongside top local and international talent from Kenya, Zambia, Rwanda, Namibia, India and Burundi.

Seemingly, the Junior Golf Foundation's ongoing investment shone throughout the event, highlighted by junior prodigy Kanana Muthomi, who drew wild applause across the 54-hole duel for her clinical play and extraordinary drives, particularly the monstrous drive on the par-four 10th hole.

After the dust had settled, the headline belonged to Jay Sandhu. Playing through agonising discomfort with a hurt right foot, Sandhu put on a masterclass in short-game precision and steady driving. Closing out with a sensational final-round 69 to complement earlier rounds of 70 and 72, to finish at 5-under par 211 to capture the coveted silverware and a Sh130,000 top winner's purse.

The victory vaults him directly to the top of the overall Kenya Amateur Golf Championship KAGC standings with 940 points after disposing of Nakuru Golf Club's John Kamais' shot stint at the pedestal.

"I just focused on my short game and driving, and things clicked better than I expected. Now I've got my sights set on winning the rest of the Kenya Swing tournaments," Sandhu remarked following his triumph.

Elvis Muigua, the Kenya National Team Captain, mounted a brave challenge to claim second place with 218 (74,72, 72) gross for a Sh86,000 paycheck, while Golf Park's Josphat Rono came in third with 219 gross to earn Sh57,000.

Vet Lab's Wassim Ali was fourth placed, followed by a fifth-place tie featuring Alex Mwangi of Windsor Golf and Country Hotel, Gilbert Chalwe, Pranay Kapoor, both from the Royal Johannesburg Golf Club and Steve Kiaro of St Andrew's - Ndumberi.

In the subsidiary, history was made as junior golfer James Macakiage stole the spotlight in the landmark 100th edition of the Brackenhurst Cup, founded in 1926 and originally played at the defunct Brackenhurst Golf Club.

Playing off a 16 handicap, Macakiage mounted a remarkable comeback to fire a two-round net total of 139 (69, 70) to take home the century-old silverware.

"It was the recovery of my life," an elated Macakiage shared, adding, “I was 11-over on the back nine and three-over on the front, but with my dad on the bag, we dug deep. I have to thank my sponsors, my dad, Limuru Country Club, and especially my mother for those crucial halfway snacks that kept me going! I will definitely be back to defend this title next year."

Wamboi Gitonga, playing off a handicap of 13, carded 142 (75, 67) to claim the overall second title while Gathoni Mwangi was third also with 142 (70, 72).

Catherine Mugane and Peter Mwangi were the Best Lady and Man winners with scores of 153 (71, 82) and 143 (77, 66) respectively.

The daily nett titles went to Joseph Chacha and L Ngunga as they both delivered 67 nett apiece.