Mwangi proves too good for his rivals in Limuru

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KJ Mwangi in action during the Senator's Swing golf tournament at Limuru Country Club. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Even as a crowded field of 236 golfers took to the fairways as the fourth edition of the Senator's Swing golf series roared to life, it was KJ Mwangi who set the tone for what promises to be one of the biggest circuits in the tournament's history.

Staged at the unusually warm Limuru Country Club layout, it was the scorching performance from handicap 13 golfer KJ Mwangi who cooled down the competition with a brilliant 43 stableford points.

Initially, it was played at its homecourse, Kitale Club, before it became a triangular event that included Nandi Bears Club and Kakamega.

The road to the 2026 grand finale—slated for October 26 in Kitale will go through Machakos Golf Club, Nyahururu Sports Club, Vet Lab Sports Club, and the original heartlands of Nandi Bears and Kakamega circuits.

Mwangi clinically navigated the scenic Limuru fairways to finish with a gross score of 77, anchored by an impressive 14 pars. Dropping just two over-par on the front nine and three over par on the back nine.

"The greens were in fantastic condition, and I have to give credit to the greenkeeping staff and the sponsors," Mwangi said after lifting the trophy.

"It's a meaningful event, and the camaraderie out there today made it even more special.”

He wasn't the only one turning heads on the fairways.

Nyahururu Country Club's Mwaura Muiru secured the gross title with an impressive gross of 79 points, while Roy Kandie of Nakuru Golf Club put together a spectacular round to take the men's Division B honours with 43 stableford points.

Former Golf Park captain, Robert Matu, squeezed out a narrow victory in Division A with 39 stableford points, while LCC captain, Dan Lubanga, secured a second-place finish with 38 stableford points, both playing off a handicap of 13. In Division C, Lawrence Matu dominated with 41 stableford points.

In the ladies’ division, Becky Chepngeno, playing off a handicap of 20, stole the spotlight in Division B, firing a compact score of 40 stableford points, while Jennifer Mwangangi took Division A with a steady 36 stableford points. Vivian Wambui won in Division C with a score of 33 stableford points.

In the specialty contest, Sylvia Wangari and Levis Ontita flexed their muscles to win the Longest Lady and Man titles, while G. Nasibi bagged the Nearest to the Pin man prize.