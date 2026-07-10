145 hard-hitters battle for honours at Windsor

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Part of action during the inaugural edition of IKM and Oxygene Open Golf Tournament at part 72 Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in Nairobi. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

About 145 hard hitters put their lives on the line as they combed the serene par 72 Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club in search of honours.

The players from Nairobi and its environs came well prepared to attack the pristine fairways after perfecting their shots, swings and chips at their various clubs in the course of the week.

They were so well determined to make away with the glittering prizes that were awaiting in the night that had expectations of high-end colourful entertainments.

This was at the inaugural Iseme Kamau Maema and Oxygene Open Golf Tournament in Nairobi on Friday.

“I’m happy to be here and to be part of the networking strategy that this tournament is advocating for,” homegirl Ruth Misiko told Standard Sports.

Misiko, who plied her trade on handicap 35, noted that the course was very kind for her, except for par 4-1st and par 4-2nd, which had very challenging water barriers.

“The championship is well organised; every player is excited to take part in it, and we are definitely enjoying ourselves,” said Misiko while making turns for the back nine.

“ I want to commend the greenkeepers for the perfect job done on the greens and the fairways; they are exciting to play on,” noted Misiko, who practised on the course thrice this week ahead of the ultimate showdown.

As for handicap 17 Joseph Lelo, who is also a doctor by profession, the tournament gave him a great relief from his tight work schedule in order to unwind and create rapport with friends.

“The starting hole was a bit disorienting for me, but I gained control as I proceeded along. I hope that at the end of the day I will be among the few guys who will be climbing the podium for honours,” Lelo predicted.

The resilient Golf Park player indicated that the course was a bit complex for visitors like him, and so he now feels challenged to frequent the fairways to familiarise himself with the course.

Also playing off handicap 17, Mwangi Githinji, who is also a prominent lawyer in the city was glad to have joined his fellow captains of the industry in gracing the showpiece.

“I’m happy to see my colleagues from the law fraternity put down their gowns, embrace the clubs and irons to prove their mettle in the sport.

"One great thing with this kind of challenge is that it is helping us to improve our mental status, social interactions and networking strategies," Githinji indicated.