Kituyi beats 247 golfers to win the Duarcoat Golf Masters opener

Audio By Vocalize

Basco Paints Bipin Shah (left) presents the Duracoat Golf Masters 2026 - first-leg overall winner, Mukhisa Kituyi (right), at Vet Lab Sports Club, May 22, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

It was pomp and glamour as Basco Paint marked their golden jubilee celebrations with the 2026 Duracoat Masters Golf series opener at the challenging Vet Lab Sports Club layout on Friday, with a record field of 247 golfers taking to the fairways.

The series, which was launched this week, will be played at 12 other courses, which include Nakuru Golf Club, Sigona Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, Nyali Country Club, Kericho Golf Club, and Karen Country Club.

Other venues are Nanyuki Sports Club, Nyanza Sports Club and Eldoret Club, while the grand finale will be held at the Mount Kipipiri Golf Resort with Sh1 million at stake.

At the opener, home player Mukhisa Kituyi, playing off a handicap of 22, navigated the long and challenging course, firing a sterling round total of 42 stableford points to be declared the overall winner. He narrowly edged out Sahib Sethi, playing off a handicap of 23, who finished just a point behind with 41 stableford points.

"Today I would delve into a long speech, but rather thank the sponsors for a great sponsorship that pushed me to play well and be part of their golden jubilee celebrations," Kituyi said in his winner's speech.

Seasoned golfer, John Barorot, rounded out the men's podium with a solid score of 40 stableford points, a performance that also included a two on the eighth.

In the ladies' division, Lydia Nyambeki dominated the field, posting a dominant score of 40 stableford points to secure the top spot, finishing well ahead of Rachel Ndei, who secured second with 36 stableford points. Ndei proved her mettle on the course, adding the Nearest to the Pin Lady winner trophy to her chest and a two on the eighth.

Emelda Mutiso settled for third place with a similar score of 36 stableford points.

Beyond the leaderboard, lanky Patrick Mathu blasted his tee shot on the par-four 18th hole to claim the Longest Drive Men title, and Dorcas Mukabi shone in the ladies division.

Kingori Macharia claimed the Nearest to the Pin men prize, yet none of the participants could lay claim the hole-in-one prize, a suave Jetour SUV valued at Sh4 million on the par-three 16th hole. The Jetour car will be part of the series highlight, courtesy of the series cosponsor, Jetour Kenya.

In the spirit of the game, Tajdin Thanawalla received the Best Effort prize in recognition of his perseveranceon the course where he registered two stableford points.

Among the 14 twos recorded for the day, Ebil Omollo stood out, draining two-shot finishes on both the sixth and 11th holes.

The series will move to the hilly and picturesque Nakuru Golf Club course for the second leg before returning to Kiambu County's Sigona Golf Club.