Former US top envoy Kerry, Joho lead global leaders in oceans talks

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CS: Blue Economy and Fisheries, Ali Hassan Joho makes a point during 11th our ocean conference in Mombasa. The global conference is attended by over 6000 participants. June 16, 2026.[Omondi Onyango,Standard]

Global leaders, policymakers, conservationists and maritime stakeholders yesterday gathered in Mombasa for an international conference with calls for action to protect ocean resources.

At the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa, delegates renewed calls for stronger ocean protection, sustainable fisheries management and increased investment in the blue economy.

Addressing the conference, a former United States Secretary of State John Kerry reflected on the evolution of the international Our Oceans Conference, which began during President Barack Obama’s administration as an experimental gathering in Washington and has since grown into a major annual global forum.

He emphasised the central role oceans play in sustaining life and regulating the global climate system, noting that the future of humanity is inseparable from the health of marine ecosystems.

“The foundation of our climate system and life itself is entirely tied to the ocean,” he said.

The Commonwealth was highlighted as a particularly influential platform for advancing marine conservation, given that its member states collectively encompass roughly one-third of the world’s coastal waters.

While acknowledging progress toward ocean conservation targets, Kerry warned that existing protection of the marine resources was insufficient.

Although approximately 10 per cent of the world’s oceans are currently designated as protected areas, only about three per cent are considered highly protected, leaving many marine ecosystems vulnerable to destructive fishing practices and other threats.

Special recognition

A major focus of the discussions was the High Seas Treaty, formally known as the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, which took effect in January.

The treaty was praised as a historic legal framework that enables the creation of protected areas in international waters and strengthens conservation efforts beyond national jurisdictions.

Delegates were urged to ratify and implement the agreement, even as African and Pacific nations received special recognition for their leadership in marine stewardship.

Among the initiatives highlighted were commitments by eight Gulf of Guinea countries to sustainably manage all of their marine waters by 2030 and Fiji’s Sustainable Blue Pacific initiative.

Kerry stressed the responsibility of current leaders to future generations, noting that approximately 60 per cent of Africa’s population is under the age of 25.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho said the conference marked the second Commonwealth Ministers’ Roundtable and represented an opportunity to transform international commitments into tangible results.

Since 2014, editions of Our Ocean conferences have generated more than 2,900 commitments to safeguard ocean resources worth over $169 billion.

Kenya highlighted the importance of the Apia Commonwealth Ocean Declaration and the BBNJ Agreement in advancing the global goal of protecting 30 per cent of the world’s oceans by 2030.

Drawing on Kenya’s own experience managing a 640-kilometre coastline and a 140,000-square-kilometre Exclusive Economic Zone, Joho underscored the role of healthy marine ecosystems in supporting livelihoods, food security and economic development.

The roundtable was urged to focus on three strategic priorities: strengthening ocean financing mechanisms, accelerating technology transfer and deepening partnerships across Commonwealth nations.

Illegal fishing

The conference also aligns with Mombasa’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) strategy, which seeks to reduce seasonal fluctuations in tourism and help the county secure a larger share of Kenya’s target of 5.5 million international visitors.

Joho emphasised the urgent need to address biodiversity conservation in areas beyond national jurisdiction, which account for nearly 45 per cent of the world’s ocean surface.

“We require a stronger international cooperation to combat Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated (IUU) fishing, including the establishment of a global blacklist for offending vessels, improved policy coordination and expanded sharing of surveillance technologies,” he said.

Highlighting recent progress in Kenya’s fisheries sector, Joho announced that the number of Kenyan-flagged fishing vessels has increased from just seven to more than 50 within a year.

Negotiations are also underway with the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) to increase Kenya’s tuna allocation beyond its current 3,200-tonne quota.

The CS further outlined significant government investments aimed at unlocking the country’s marine and freshwater economic potential.

These initiatives include expanded funding for fish landing sites to reduce post-harvest losses, the establishment of fisheries centres of excellence in Shimoni and Kenya’s lake regions, and the development of modern fishing ports at Shimoni and Liwatoni.

Additionally, he said, the government had secured Cabinet approval for a Sh32 billion investment package intended to modernize fisheries infrastructure and support coastal and lakeside communities in Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and other counties.

Practical action

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) assistant director general for Fisheries and Aquaculture division Dr Manuel Barange called for protection of ocean resources to feed the growing population particularly in Africa.

He however said there was hope as aquaculture was growing on the continent to support the rising population.

Delegates are expected to focus on translating global commitments into practical action, with ocean conservation, sustainable fisheries and blue economy development remaining at the centre of discussions.

The conference, which has attracted an estimated 6,000 delegates, ends tomorrow.