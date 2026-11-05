Bayern vs Ajax cheapest ticket at Raila Odinga International Stadium to cost Sh2500

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Bayern Munich and Ajax will play at the Raila Odinga International Stadium on January 5, 2027 [File]

Football fans eager to watch Bayern Munich and Ajax make history at the Raila Odinga International Stadium will be able to purchase tickets from Thursday evening, with the cheapest seats going for Sh2,500.

Ticket sales for the much-anticipated January 5, 2027 friendly will open at 6 pm through the official Talanta Sports City website, as organisers warn supporters against falling victim to fraudulent sellers already seeking to exploit the excitement surrounding the fixture.

The match will officially inaugurate the 60,000-seater stadium in Nairobi, with seven ticket categories available to supporters: Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Gold, Platinum, Skyboxes and Accessible seating.

The organisers have confirmed that prices start at Sh2,500, although the full price list for the different categories is to be displayed on the ticketing platform. Premium hospitality packages and skyboxes will also be available for fans seeking an exclusive matchday experience.

The seating arrangement has been divided into multiple sections, with Level 1 comprising 28 sections, Level 2 having 20 and Level 3 featuring 36. Gold and Platinum each have five sections, while the Skybox category has 58 sections. The Accessible category has 28 sections.

However, even before the official sale opens, the fixture has attracted the attention of online fraudsters advertising bogus tickets to unsuspecting supporters.

Organisers have directed fans to purchase tickets exclusively through correct channels, warning against unauthorised platforms and sellers offering tickets outside the official channels.

A lookalike website has also circulated online, advertising inflated prices, including purported VVIP tickets going for Sh80,000. It is not the authorised ticketing platform and should not be confused with the official website.

The organisers have urged supporters to make payments only through verified channels, warning that tickets obtained from unauthorised sellers may be invalid.

“Both FC Bayern Munich and AFC Ajax Amsterdam have made firm commitments, in writing, to field their best possible starting elevens for this historic encounter. Let me be absolutely clear: this will not be a legends match or an academy-team exhibition. Both clubs have committed to presenting their strongest possible first-team line-ups,” said Sports CS Mvurya in a statement.

The ticketing arrangements have already generated debate on social media, particularly over the cost of premium seating. While some supporters have questioned prices exceeding Sh10,000, the organisers have maintained that the entry-level option will be available at Sh2,500.

The fixture was announced by President William Ruto on October 28, with the announcement generating excitement among fans while also attracting criticism over the financial implications of bringing two European football giants to Kenya.

The debate has since moved to the courts, with six Kenyans filing a petition at the Milimani High Court seeking to stop the government from committing public funds or resources towards the January 5 event.

The petitioners have also demanded disclosure of sponsorship agreements, government commitments and the financial arrangements behind the match.

However, the High Court declined to certify the application as urgent on November 3, directing the petitioners to serve the respondents and interested parties. The matter is scheduled for mention on November 25 for further directions. The court has not made a final determination on the petition.

Bayern and Ajax are expected to headline the opening of the new stadium, which will serve as one of Kenya's key venues for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, co-hosted with Uganda and Tanzania.