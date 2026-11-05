Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in action during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A4 League Phase vs Wales at Estadio Jose Alvalade on September 24, 2026 in Lisbon, Portugal. [Alex Juarez /AFP]

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable 23-year career with Portugal in which he established himself as the country's greatest-ever goalscorer and most-capped player.

The 41-year-old made the announcement on Thursday through an emotional video posted on Instagram, confirming that he would hand over Portugal's iconic number seven shirt after the November international break.

“The day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team,” Ronaldo said.

“I never thought it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it.”

The Al-Nassr forward leaves the national team with a world-record 234 appearances and 146 goals, having represented Portugal since making his senior debut in 2003.

His international career brought two major trophies, including the 2016 European Championship, Portugal's first major international title, and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo also helped Portugal reach the final of Euro 2004, when they lost to Greece, and remained a central figure in the country's national team for more than two decades.

In his farewell message, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reflected on the sacrifices, victories and disappointments that shaped his journey, while thanking teammates, coaches, his family and supporters.

“Today I finish my walk on the pitch with the national team. I leave with my head held high, with pride in the path I took, and with the awareness that I gave everything I had for Portugal,” he said.

“The goals pass, the cups are in museums, the records end up being beaten. But there is something that time can never erase, the place we occupy in people's hearts.”

He added that representing Portugal had been the greatest achievement of his career.

“I spent my life working to be the best player in the world. Today I realise that the greatest victory was to have deserved to represent the best country in the world.”

Ronaldo's announcement comes weeks after a public disagreement with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, which raised questions about the forward's future with the national team.

The dispute followed Ronaldo's departure from Portugal's training camp in September after he was left unused in a Nations League victory over Norway. He subsequently accused Jesus of breaking promises over his role in the team, although he insisted he remained available for selection.

The Portuguese Football Federation later imposed a 30-day suspension following disciplinary proceedings over his departure from the camp. The punishment does not rule him out of the November fixtures.

Ronaldo had also been included in Portugal's preliminary squad for the upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales, with the final selection expected to be announced on Friday.

His retirement announcement brings an end to a career that has spanned five World Cups and six European Championships, making him one of the most enduring figures in international football.

Beyond his goalscoring records, Ronaldo captained Portugal through some of its most successful years, including the historic Euro 2016 triumph in France and the inaugural Nations League title three years later.

He leaves international football as the men's game's all-time leading scorer and appearance-maker, with Argentina's Lionel Messi among the players still pursuing his goalscoring record.

Ronaldo ended his message with a heartfelt tribute to the country he represented for more than two decades.

“Thank you for these 23 years. Thank you for having believed in me. Portugal will always be in me. Forever.”