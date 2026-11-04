Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Iraola urges Liverpool to 'kill' Fenerbahce's hostile atmosphere

By AFP | Nov. 4, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Liverpool's Spanish head coach Andoni Iraola speaks during a press conference at Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi stadium in Istanbul on November 3, 2026. [BERK OZKAN / AFP]

Andoni Iraola has urged Liverpool to stop Fenerbahce in Wednesday's Champions League clash by killing the hostile atmosphere generated by their raucous fans.

Iraola is expecting a deafening atmosphere at the Sukru Saracoglu stadium in Istanbul, but the Liverpool boss is confident his side can cope with the unwelcoming environment.

The Spaniard believes Liverpool must cut off the connection between Fenerbahce's players and their passionate fans by taking the sting out of the game.

"Tomorrow, it's not going to be easy. It's always difficult to come to Turkey and play and we have to be very ready," Iraola said on Tuesday.

"They have experienced players who know how to play in this competition. We have to try to kill the confidence and momentum they can have with the supporters.

"Champions League away days are difficult and we know this, especially in this stadium and atmosphere. We have to be mentally very ready.

"We want to continue how we have done in the Champions League. It is a good chance to get to 12 points and then finish in the top eight."

Stopping Fenerbahce's momentum in such a febrile atmosphere might be easier said than done for Liverpool.

In Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Premier League champions Arsenal, Liverpool failed to register a shot on target in a home league game for the first time since records began in 2003.

That lack of cutting edge has been an issue at times for Liverpool this season as they adapt to Iraola's preferred style of play.

But their 100 per cent Champions League record this season has seen them score six against LASK, four against Villarreal and two against Atletico Madrid, compared to 11 in nine Premier League matches.

Asked if he had learnt from Liverpool's impotence against Arsenal, Iraola added: "It is difficult when you lose but honestly I am happy with a lot of things from the other day.

"I liked a lot of things but we still need to improve, especially attacking the box.

"A lot of times we were there with the numbers but not making the proper runs and waiting for second balls.

"We put Arsenal under pressure and they defended well but I liked a lot of things."

Fifth-placed Liverpool are already nine points behind leaders Arsenal in the title race.

It is hardly the start Iraola would have been hoping for in his first season since arriving from Bournemouth to replace the sacked Arne Slot.

"I think we have had better results in the Champions League and Carabao Cup but it's very early in the season to establish comparisons," Iraola said.

Liverpool will be without Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who was left at home after reporting discomfort with a heel problem during the warm-up on Sunday.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Liverpool Champions League Fenerbahce
.

Latest Stories

Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Fight against antimicrobial resistance will be won or lost in these spaces
Opinion
By Dr Isha Anand
5 hrs ago
Police reservist injured as Kenyan security officers clash with Ethiopian militia
North Eastern
By Lucas Ngasike
5 hrs ago
Rising Lionesses make history with Kenya's first-ever team sport Olympic gold
Rugby
By Elizabeth Mburugu
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
By Peter Theuri 5 hrs ago
In Trump's shoes: How cost of living fuels fury among relentless voters
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
By Mike Kihaki and Gentrix Osano 5 hrs ago
One arrested as Knec and police tighten noose on exam fraudsters
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
By Prestone Murunga 5 hrs ago
Gachagua urges Kalenjin leaders to support Gideon Moi
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
By  David Odongo and Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
ATPU, NIS named in lawyer abduction case as witness intimidation claims emerge
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved