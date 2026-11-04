Tenerife striker De Miguel dies aged 30 after on-pitch collision with goalkeeper

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CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel celebrating a goal in a past match [AFP]

Spanish football has been plunged into mourning following the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, who died on Tuesday aged 30, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono.

De Miguel collapsed during a Spanish second-division match at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium on Monday after Owono raced out of his penalty area to challenge for a long ball in stoppage time.

The Andorra goalkeeper's knee struck the Tenerife forward in the chest, leaving him motionless on the pitch. Medical personnel rushed to his aid as players from both teams immediately called for assistance.

Owono received a straight red card, and the match, level at 2-2, was abandoned after the incident.

De Miguel received emergency treatment before being taken to hospital by ambulance. Spanish media reported that he suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. Tenerife initially described his condition as stable despite its severity, but later announced that his neurological condition had deteriorated.

The club confirmed his death at 8am on Tuesday in an emotional statement.

"Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat and unable to believe this is real, CD Tenerife announces the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda," the club said.

Tenerife added that it was thinking of the striker's family, friends and supporters as they came to terms with the loss.

Spanish police have opened proceedings into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with judicial authorities supervising the inquiry. The investigation follows the death, although authorities have indicated that such proceedings are routinely initiated in cases involving deaths considered non-natural.

The tragedy has also placed Owono under intense scrutiny. The Equatorial Guinea international was sent off during the match and later deactivated his Instagram account after receiving online abuse. The circumstances of the collision remain subject to investigation.

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, who is FC Andorra's majority shareholder, expressed his sorrow, writing on social media: "I am so deeply sorry. Rest in peace, Jesús."

Andorra also issued a statement offering its "most sincere condolences" to De Miguel's family, teammates, friends and Tenerife.

Tenerife president Felipe Miñambres said the club would need professional support to help players and staff cope with the loss.

"We're unable to believe what has happened, but we will go through mourning, we will come together," he said, adding that the club would also rely on the support of its supporters.

The club was in discussions with the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) over postponing its next two fixtures, against Granada in the league on November 7 and Badajoz in the Copa del Rey on November 10.

The RFEF postponed all Copa del Rey and Copa de la Reina matches scheduled for Tuesday as a mark of respect and solidarity. UEFA also announced that a minute's silence would be observed before Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches during the week.

Tributes poured in from across the sporting world, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and other Spanish clubs expressing their condolences.

Real Madrid held a minute's silence before their training session, while French forward Kylian Mbappé described the news as immensely sad.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also expressed his shock, saying the death of a fellow footballer in such circumstances was beyond words. Lionel Messi and former tennis star Rafael Nadal were among other sporting figures who paid tribute.

Supporters gathered outside Tenerife's stadium to leave flowers in memory of the striker, while fans of his former club Castellón also paid their respects at the team's Castalia Stadium.

De Miguel had joined Tenerife from Castellón in the summer of 2025 and played a key role in the club's promotion to Spain's second tier. He scored 11 goals during the 2025-26 campaign.

Born in Madrid in 1996, the forward began his career in Leganés' youth system before featuring for several lower-division Spanish sides, including Inter Madrid, Fuenlabrada, Navalcarnero and Unionistas de Salamanca. He joined Castellón in 2023 before making the move to Tenerife two years later.

His former club's youth coach, Izan Garrido, said the news had been deeply distressing, particularly after witnessing the incident.

"The first time you see a player lose his life after a collision with another player, it really hits you," Garrido told AFP.

"It was tough to watch, to be honest. And then hearing the news this morning made it even harder. Personally, I was deeply shocked when I read it."