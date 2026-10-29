Bayern and Ajax date booked for Talanta Stadium

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Bayern Munich's forward Harry Kane. [AFP]

Kenya’s new football landmark is set for a grand European unveiling, with perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Dutch heavyweights Ajax scheduled to face off at Raila Odinga International Stadium on January 5, 2027.

President William Ruto announced the exhibition match through his official media channels yesterday while attending the Third Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum in Moscow, Russia, describing the fixture as a huge moment for a facility once considered beyond the country’s reach.

“What was once called impossible has a name, an address and 60,000 seats,” Ruto said.

The exhibition match will offer Kenyan fans an opportunity to watch two of Europe’s most decorated clubs on home soil, while placing the new stadium on the international football map ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ruto linked the choice of the Bavarian giants to the legacy of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, whose name the stadium bears. Odinga studied in Germany and was a known football enthusiast.

“Raila loved football, stood on the stands, cheered with the people. It is only fitting therefore that this stadium carries his name,” the President said.

He described the meeting between Bayern and the Eredivisie outfit as carrying a special symbolism, pointing to Raila’s connection with Germany and the Dutch club's known reputation for developing young players through its academy system.

“There’s a quiet poetry in this fixture. Raila studied in Germany and now a great German club will come to a house that bears his name. Ajax built its greatness on young talent, nurtured in an academy that in its name is ‘the future’,” he said.

Ruto said the match will be delivered through corporate partnerships and a ‘self-sustaining commercial model’, arguing that major sporting events could attract private investment and generate revenue rather than rely entirely on public funding.

For Bayern, the trip could bring one of football’s biggest current attractions to Nairobi. England captain Harry Kane, who plays for the German giants, won the 2026 Ballon d’Or on Monday, becoming the first Englishman to claim the men’s award since Michael Owen in 2001.

The showdown could also bring some of European football’s biggest current names to Nairobi, with Bayern boasting the likes of Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala and Luis Díaz, although the travelling squads have yet to be confirmed.

rabongo@standardmedia.co.ke