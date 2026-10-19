Tusker loss leaves sour taste in their mouths

Audio By Vocalize

Tusker FC head coach Julian Mette reacts in their match against Singida Black Stars yesterday at Nyayo Stadium. [Jonah Onyango, Standard

Tusker suffered a setback in their bid to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after losing 1-0 to Tanzania's Singida Black Stars in the first leg of their second preliminary round tie yesterday at Nyayo Stadium.

The Brewers had hoped to secure a home victory that would put them in a strong position ahead of the return leg, but their failure to convert chances left them with a difficult task in Tanzania.

Tusker must now win by at least two goals in the return match to qualify for the group stage without needing a penalty shootout.

DR Congo winger Jeancy Mboma scored the decisive goal in the 52nd minute, punishing the hosts after they had enjoyed a promising first-half display without finding the net.

Mboma, who came on as a substitute, beat Eugene Ikutwa on the right before sending in a cross that deceived Tusker goalkeeper Perrauld Ndinga.

The ball swerved towards the near post and found its way into the net, handing Singida a valuable away victory.

The goal came against the run of play, with Tusker having created several opportunities to take control of the contest.

Goalkeeper Amos Yona was central to Singida's resistance, producing invaluable saves to keep the Kenyan side at bay.

He denied Ian Simiyu in the 13th minute, gathering a low effort that had taken a slight deflection inside the visitors' crowded penalty area.

Yona also dealt confidently with several dangerous crosses from Tusker's wide players, frustrating the hosts' attempts to turn their early pressure into goals.

Singida's Kenyan striker Mathew Tegisi, who was expected to pose a threat to the Tusker defence, struggled to make an impact as the hosts kept him under close watch. He was substituted before the second half began.

After conceding, Tusker increased their efforts to get back into the match, with coach Papy Kimoto making changes in search of an equaliser.

However, Singida remained organised at the back and denied the Brewers clear opportunities to restore parity.

Tusker later resorted to long balls and set pieces as time ran out, but the visitors defended well to preserve their narrow advantage.

The defeat leaves the Kenyan side facing an uphill battle if they are to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Gor Mahia last reached the group stage of continental club football in 2018 and Nairobi United became the latest Kenyan side to achieve the feat last season, raising hopes that more local clubs can compete at that level.

Tusker are keen to follow in their footsteps and revive memories of their own continental success.

The Brewers reached the final of the CAF Cup Winners' Cup in 1994, but their latest defeat means they must produce a much stronger performance away from home to move closer to another major continental milestone.

wonyango@standardmedia.co.ke