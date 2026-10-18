Tusker coach urges his players to play without fear against Singida

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Tusker players celebrate Victor Mbaoma’s goal against Ulinzi during a Sportpesa League match at Lang’ata Complex in Nairobi on October 11. Tusker host Tanzania’s Singida today. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Tusker coach Julien Mette has challenged his players to approach the CAF Confederation Cup clash against Tanzania’s Singida Black Stars without fear.

The Brewers are seeking a strong start at home to boost their chances of reaching the group stage.

Since Gor Mahia in 2018, Nairobi United became the first team to make the group stage of Continental club football last season.

Tusker, who reached the final of the CAF Cup Winners Cup in 1994 will want to emulate them.

The FKF Cup champions host Singida in the first leg of the second preliminary round at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi today, with kick-off set for 3pm, knowing that victory over the two legs will take them closer to the continental competition’s lucrative group stage.

The return leg will be played in Tanzania next weekend, leaving Tusker with little room for mistakes against opponents who have already shown their attacking strength.

Singida head into the encounter in impressive form after crushing South Sudan’s Al-Ghazala SC 10-1 on aggregate in the first preliminary round. They won the first leg 7-1 before completing the job with a 3-0 victory in the return match.

However, Mette believes his players should not be intimidated by their opponents’ financial strength or the quality of the Tanzanian league.

“We are not facing a big giant. We are facing a better team who plays in a better league, who has a bigger budget. But that’s not a giant,” said Mette.

“The plan is to play as usual — play to win first of all, not thinking about not conceding, because if you start to implement that in the mentality of the players, they will be a little scared.”

The Frenchman wants Tusker to attack with confidence rather than concentrate on protecting their goal, believing that a positive approach at home could give them an advantage before travelling to Tanzania.

The Brewers booked their place in this round after edging Sudan’s Al Ahli Wad Madani 3-2 on aggregate last month.

They drew 2-2 away before securing a narrow 1-0 victory at home, with Chrispine Erambo scoring the decisive goal to send the Kenyan side through.

Tusker will need another disciplined performance, particularly against a Singida side that has scored freely in the competition.

Their defence will be under pressure to keep the visitors in check, while the forwards must take their chances to put the hosts in control of the tie.

Mette is also counting on experienced players Abud Omar, John Otieno, Victor Mbaoma and Endinga to provide leadership as the club’s relatively young squad faces a demanding test.

The coach has urged his charges to draw inspiration from Nairobi United’s recent continental victory over Tunisian giants Étoile du Sahel, which demonstrated that Kenyan clubs can compete against more established sides.

For Tusker, qualification would bring more than the financial rewards associated with reaching the group stage. It would also give their young players an opportunity to gain valuable experience against stronger opposition.

Mette believes such progress would benefit Kenyan football as the country prepares to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Tusker have a proud continental history, having reached the final of the 1994 Africa Cup Winners’ Cup, the competition that later evolved into the Confederation Cup.

More than three decades later, the Brewers have another opportunity to make their mark on the continent.

Tusker will be Kenya’s sole continental representatives, with league champions Gor Mahia having been eliminated following a heavy 7-1 aggregate loss to Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the Champions League.