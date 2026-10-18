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Tusker FC target continental breakthrough against Tanzania's Singida Black Stars

By Robert Abong'o | Oct. 18, 2026
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Tusker FC players in training [Facebook]

Tusker FC host Tanzania’s Singida Black Stars at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi today, Sunday, October 18, as the Kenyan side seeks to move closer to the CAF Confederation Cup group stage.

The second preliminary round, first-leg encounter presents the Brewers with an opportunity to establish an advantage before the return match in Dar es Salaam on October 25. Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm East African Time.

Tusker head into the fixture encouraged by their 2-0 victory over Ulinzi Stars in their SportPesa League opener, with goals from Alvin Mang’eni and Nigerian striker Victor Mbaoma providing a timely boost ahead of the continental assignment.

The Kenyan side had to work hard to progress from the opening round, edging out Sudan’s Al Ahli Wad Madani 3-2 on aggregate. After a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Tusker secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the return match at Nyayo, with Chrispine Erambo scoring the decisive goal.

Coach Julien Mette will be keen to see his charges maintain that resilience while improving their attacking efficiency against a more demanding opponent.

Speaking ahead of the match, Mette acknowledged Singida’s quality but urged his players to approach the contest with confidence and tactical discipline.

“Singida are a good side and their results in the previous round tell you that we must be ready for a serious challenge. We respect them, but we also have our own strengths and must believe in what we can achieve,” he said.

The Tanzanian outfit travel to Nairobi with an impressive record from the opening round, having overwhelmed South Sudan’s Al-Ghazala Wau 10-1 on aggregate to advance.

Singida also reached the Confederation Cup group stage last season, giving them valuable experience in the competition as they seek to repeat that achievement.

However, they arrive after a 1-0 league defeat to Coastal Union, a setback they will be looking to put behind them as they turn their attention to continental football.

The visitors held a brief training camp in Arusha before travelling to Kenya, with the club keen to acclimatise and complete preparations for the first leg.

Their attacking display in the previous round will serve as a warning to Tusker, who cannot afford the defensive lapses that complicated their opening tie against the Sudanese side.

Tusker midfielder Thomas Teka admitted that the team has limited familiarity with Singida but maintained that the Brewers were ready for the challenge.

Goalkeeper Brian Bwire also expressed confidence in the team's preparations, saying the players had worked hard during the week and were determined to deliver a positive result.

The first leg will be crucial for Tusker, who will want to take advantage of home support and travel to Tanzania with a lead to defend.

The club's continental ambitions also carry significance for Kenyan football. Tusker are Kenya's representatives in the Confederation Cup after Gor Mahia's elimination from the Champions League, leaving the Brewers with an opportunity to secure a place in the group stage.

Tusker reached the final of the African Cup Winners' Cup in 1994, but their immediate task is to overcome a Singida side that has demonstrated its ability to compete at regional and continental level.

With the return leg scheduled for October 25 at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the Brewers will be seeking a disciplined performance and a positive result in Nairobi to keep their hopes of progressing firmly on track.

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