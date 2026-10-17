Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Gor Mahia edge stubborn APS Bomet to maintain perfect start

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 17, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

KCB captain Humphrey Mieno (left) battles for ball possession with Mathare United defender Ian Omondi during their SportPesa Premier League match at Police Sacco stadium on Saturday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions Gor Mahia maintained their perfect start to the 2026-2027 SportPesa Premier League campaign after narrowly edging out APS Bomet 1-0 at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County on Saturday.

Alpha Onyango netted the winner in the 84th minute for K’Ogalo who in the process bagged their second win of the season.

Gor had kicked off their title defence last Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Murang’a Seal at Nyayo Stadium.

The win moved Gor top of the standings with six points, two points ahead of KCB who also registered an identical scoreline against Mathare United at Police Sacco Stadium.

New signing Mambote Batshi Assis came off the bench to score the winner for Robert Matano's side.

KCB started the season with a 2-2 draw against Nairobi United last weekend.

Action continues on Sunday, with three matches scheduled for 3pm.

Mara Sugar will host Posta Rangers at St Sebastian Park, seeking to build on their opening-day 2-2 draw against 3K. Posta Rangers, meanwhile, will be looking to recover from a 1-0 defeat to Shabana and collect their first points of the campaign.

Kakamega Homeboyz welcome Ulinzi Stars to Bukungu Stadium as they seek to maintain their winning start. Homeboyz beat newbies Mombasa United 1-0 in their opener and will be encouraged by that result as they target another three points.

Ulinzi Stars have a different task after losing 2-0 to Tusker. The soldiers will need a stronger performance to stop Homeboyz from extending their early run of good results.

At Afraha Stadium, Shabana host Nairobi United in another match that could shape the early standings. Shabana started with a win while Nairobi United drew. Both sides will be aiming to build momentum as the season takes shape.

The league will continue next week, with Mara Sugar hosting newly promoted Mombasa United at Green Stadium, Awendo, on Monday at 2pm. Mombasa began life in the top flight with a painful home defeat and will be keen to get their season up and running.

Bandari face 3K at Mbaraki Sports Club at 4.15pm in the other Monday's fixture, before Kenya Police take on AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday at 3pm.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Gor Mahia FC SportPesa Premier League APS Bomet KCB FC
.

Latest Stories

The reckoning: Ruto's fury, Uhuru's gamble and Gen Z's political awakening
The reckoning: Ruto's fury, Uhuru's gamble and Gen Z's political awakening
Columnists
By Sarah Elderkin
11 mins ago
Ruto, Natembeya in blown out war
Politics
By Prestone Murunga
11 mins ago
Inside the battle for Ruto's running mate in Mt Kenya
Politics
By Irene Githinji
11 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

A mother's hug: The Ebola tragedy behind a family reunion
By Eunice Omollo 11 mins ago
A mother's hug: The Ebola tragedy behind a family reunion
Losing grip: Intrigues behind Ruto's absence at Raila's anniversary
By Ndung’u Gachane 11 mins ago
Losing grip: Intrigues behind Ruto's absence at Raila's anniversary
Ruto, Natembeya in blown out war
By Prestone Murunga 11 mins ago
Ruto, Natembeya in blown out war
Inside the battle for Ruto's running mate in Mt Kenya
By Irene Githinji 11 mins ago
Inside the battle for Ruto's running mate in Mt Kenya
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved