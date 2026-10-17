Gor Mahia edge stubborn APS Bomet to maintain perfect start

Audio By Vocalize

KCB captain Humphrey Mieno (left) battles for ball possession with Mathare United defender Ian Omondi during their SportPesa Premier League match at Police Sacco stadium on Saturday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Defending champions Gor Mahia maintained their perfect start to the 2026-2027 SportPesa Premier League campaign after narrowly edging out APS Bomet 1-0 at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County on Saturday.

Alpha Onyango netted the winner in the 84th minute for K’Ogalo who in the process bagged their second win of the season.

Gor had kicked off their title defence last Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Murang’a Seal at Nyayo Stadium.

The win moved Gor top of the standings with six points, two points ahead of KCB who also registered an identical scoreline against Mathare United at Police Sacco Stadium.

New signing Mambote Batshi Assis came off the bench to score the winner for Robert Matano's side.

KCB started the season with a 2-2 draw against Nairobi United last weekend.

Action continues on Sunday, with three matches scheduled for 3pm.

Mara Sugar will host Posta Rangers at St Sebastian Park, seeking to build on their opening-day 2-2 draw against 3K. Posta Rangers, meanwhile, will be looking to recover from a 1-0 defeat to Shabana and collect their first points of the campaign.

Kakamega Homeboyz welcome Ulinzi Stars to Bukungu Stadium as they seek to maintain their winning start. Homeboyz beat newbies Mombasa United 1-0 in their opener and will be encouraged by that result as they target another three points.

Ulinzi Stars have a different task after losing 2-0 to Tusker. The soldiers will need a stronger performance to stop Homeboyz from extending their early run of good results.

At Afraha Stadium, Shabana host Nairobi United in another match that could shape the early standings. Shabana started with a win while Nairobi United drew. Both sides will be aiming to build momentum as the season takes shape.

The league will continue next week, with Mara Sugar hosting newly promoted Mombasa United at Green Stadium, Awendo, on Monday at 2pm. Mombasa began life in the top flight with a painful home defeat and will be keen to get their season up and running.

Bandari face 3K at Mbaraki Sports Club at 4.15pm in the other Monday's fixture, before Kenya Police take on AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday at 3pm.