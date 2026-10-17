Gor Mahia seek to maintain good start in SportPesa Premier League

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Murang’a Seal’s Elvin Barasa and Joseph Omulama tackle Ebenezzer Asifuah (centre) of Gor Mahia during their SportPesa Premier League match at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Defending champions Gor Mahia will be out to maintain their winning start to the SportPesa Premier League season when they face APS Bomet on Saturday in one of the matches lined up for this weekend as the competition slowly gathers pace.

K’Ogalo began their title defence in style with a 4-2 victory over Murang’a Seal on Tuesday, sending an early warning to their rivals that they remain serious contenders for another title.

However, the six-goal thriller also exposed defensive weaknesses that head coach Charles Akonnor wants his team to address before their next assignment at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay.

Akonnor admitted that while he was pleased with his side’s attacking display, conceding twice was a concern that his technical bench must work on to make the champions more solid at the back.

“We are happy with the win and the goals we scored, but conceding two goals is something we need to look at. We have to improve defensively and become more solid as a team because we cannot afford to keep giving away goals,” Akonnor said.

Gor will now turn their attention to APS Bomet, who began their campaign with a goalless draw against Mathare United. The champions will be favourites on paper, but they must balance their attacking ambition with a tighter defence against opponents who will be keen to frustrate them.

The match will be played at 4.15pm, following the opening fixture between KCB and Mathare United at Police Sacco Stadium at 2pm.

KCB will be seeking their first win after opening their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Nairobi United. The bankers have shown that they can create scoring chances, but they will need to improve at both ends against a Mathare side that will be eager to make a positive start.

The action continues on Sunday, with three matches scheduled for 3pm.

Mara Sugar will host Posta Rangers at St Sebastian Park, seeking to build on their opening-day 2-2 draw against 3K. Posta Rangers, meanwhile, will be looking to recover from a 1-0 defeat to Shabana and collect their first points of the campaign.

Kakamega Homeboyz welcome Ulinzi Stars to Bukhungu Stadium as they seek to maintain their winning start. Homeboyz beat newbies Mombasa United 1-0 in their opener and will be encouraged by that result as they target another three points.

Ulinzi Stars have a different task after losing 2-0 to Tusker. The soldiers will need a stronger performance to stop Homeboyz from extending their early run of good results.

At Afraha Stadium, Shabana host Nairobi United in another match that could shape the early standings. Shabana started with a 1win while Nairobi United drew. Both sides will be aiming to build momentum as the season takes shape.

The league will continue next week, with Mara Sugar hosting newly promoted Mombasa United at Green Stadium, Awendo, on Monday at 2pm. Mombasa began life in the top flight with a painful home defeat and will be keen to get their season up and running.

Bandari face 3K at Mbaraki Sports Club at 4.15pm in the other Monday fixture, before Kenya Police take on AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday at 3pm.