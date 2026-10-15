Rude welcome for Mombasa Utd as AFC Leopards drop points

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AFC Leopards defender Brian Ojok (right) shields the ball from Alex Kipruto of Bandari during their SportPesa Premier League match at Police Sacco stadium yesterday. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Newcomers Mombasa United received a rude welcome to the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Kakamega Homeboyz in yesterday’s match at KPA Sports Club.

Charles Momanyi struck late to hand Homeboyz victory, leaving the Mombasa-based side disappointed as they began their long-awaited top-flight journey with a loss.

The Sultans, who secured promotion last week following a two-month legal battle over promotion and relegation, looked set to earn a point before Momanyi found the breakthrough in the 86th minute.

Mombasa United were promoted by Football Kenya Federation (FKF) after the second leg of their promotion playoff against Kariobangi Sharks was abandoned amid chaos, ending a prolonged dispute over which rules should govern promotion to the top flight.

However, their first league assignment proved difficult, with Homeboyz taking advantage of their late opportunity to collect maximum points and spoil the newcomers’ celebrations.

Mombasa United will now be keen to regroup and improve their performance as they adjust to the demands of top-flight football.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards dropped valuable points after being held to a goalless draw by Bandari at Police Sacco Stadium.

Ingwe went into the match hoping to build momentum in their title campaign but could not find a way past a stubborn Bandari side, who stood firm to secure a share of the points.

The draw leaves Leopards with work to do as they seek to challenge for the title this season, while Bandari will be encouraged by their defensive display against one of the league’s traditional giants.

On Tuesday night, defending champions Gor Mahia sent a strong message to their rivals after beating Murang’a Seal 4-2 in an entertaining six-goal contest at Nyayo Stadium.

Alpha Onyango gave Gor an early lead with a well-taken free-kick in the fifth minute before Shariff Musa doubled their advantage four minutes after the restart.

Jackson Dwang then produced a stunning long-range strike from more than 40 yards to make it 3-0, leaving Murang’a Seal with a mountain to climb.

Musa completed his brace with a header as Gor raced to a commanding 4-0 lead, seemingly putting the contest beyond the visitors.

However, Murang’a Seal refused to give up, with Josphat Lopaga scoring twice in the 75th and 80th minutes to give the visitors hope of a late comeback.

Gor held on to secure all three points and move to the top of the early league standings as they began their quest for a second successive league title and a record-extending 23rd crown.

Coach Charles Akonnor welcomed the victory, admitting that his side had endured a difficult period following their Cecafa campaign.

“Gor Mahia is a big club where winning is always expected, but we have had some difficult moments recently. Things did not go as planned after Cecafa, so this victory is important to us, even though we conceded two goals,” Akonnor said.

He also praised Murang’a Seal’s approach, explaining that Gor had struggled to deal with the visitors’ formation in the opening half.

“They are a good side that likes to keep possession. They surprised us by playing with three defenders, and we took time to adjust. In the end, our experience and better positioning helped us create the goals we needed,” he added.