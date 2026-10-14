Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Gor Mahia collect Sh1.69 million in ticket sales from floodlit season opener vs Murang'a SEAL

By Robert Abong'o | Oct. 14, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Gor Mahia midfielder Alpha Onyango in actio against Murag'a SEAL at Nyayo Stadium on October 13, 2026 [Gor Mahia, Facebook]

Defending champions Gor Mahia FC confirmed a gate collection of Ksh 1,693,100 from ticket sales after defeating Murang'a SEAL 4-2 in their FKF Premier League season opener at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday night.

The club officially confirmed that 5,340 tickets were sold for the encounter, marking K'Ogalo's first league fixture under floodlights in over a decade.

The return to prime-time evening football drew a sizeable weeknight crowd to the national stadium, delivering an early financial and operational boost for the record league champions.

The decision by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and league organisers to schedule high-profile fixtures under the lights has long been championed as a way to boost gate receipts and accommodate working fans.

Tuesday’s attendance confirmed the viability of the evening slot, as thousands filled the stands ahead of the 7:00 PM kickoff. The total collection of Ksh 1,693,100 represents one of Gor Mahia’s strongest midweek gate receipts in recent seasons.

On the pitch, the 5,340 spectators in attendance were treated to a thrilling, high-scoring contest.

Gor Mahia required just five minutes to take the lead when midfielder Alpha Onyango curled an exquisite free-kick off the underside of the crossbar and into the top corner.

Murang’a SEAL attempted to respond, hitting the woodwork through Majaliwa Charo midway through the first half, but Gor Mahia asserted complete control after the break. Star forward Shariff Musa delivered a masterclass in clinical finishing, scoring a second-half brace to put the champions firmly in command. Midfielder Dwang added a spectacular fourth goal from distance in the 71st minute to effectively put the match out of reach.

Although Murang’a SEAL pulled two late goals back through second-half substitute Josphat Lopaga, Gor Mahia held firm to secure all three points and extend their unbeaten head-to-head record against SEAL to seven consecutive matches.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Gor Mahia Murang’a SEAL Gor Mahia ticket sales
.

Latest Stories

What I would have loved Oburu to say at Raila memorial event
What I would have loved Oburu to say at Raila memorial event
Opinion
By Mark Oloo
5 mins ago
Betraying Baba: Raila Odinga's unfinished reforms caught in Ruto-ODM power gamble
Politics
By Standard Team
15 mins ago
ODM's broad-based gamble under scrutiny a year after Raila's demise
Politics
By Okumu Modachi
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Rise of Sifuna and Babu in the battle for Raila's political legacy
By Juliet Omelo 5 mins ago
The Rise of Sifuna and Babu in the battle for Raila's political legacy
Without a presidential candidate: ODM breaks traditional identity since 2007
By Irene Githinji 10 mins ago
Without a presidential candidate: ODM breaks traditional identity since 2007
Betraying Baba: Raila Odinga's unfinished reforms caught in Ruto-ODM power gamble
By Standard Team 15 mins ago
Betraying Baba: Raila Odinga's unfinished reforms caught in Ruto-ODM power gamble
The missing link: Who will fit into Raila Odinga's agitator-cum peacemaker shoes?
By Josphat Thiong’o 20 mins ago
The missing link: Who will fit into Raila Odinga's agitator-cum peacemaker shoes?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved