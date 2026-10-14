Gor Mahia collect Sh1.69 million in ticket sales from floodlit season opener vs Murang'a SEAL

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Gor Mahia midfielder Alpha Onyango in actio against Murag'a SEAL at Nyayo Stadium on October 13, 2026 [Gor Mahia, Facebook]

Defending champions Gor Mahia FC confirmed a gate collection of Ksh 1,693,100 from ticket sales after defeating Murang'a SEAL 4-2 in their FKF Premier League season opener at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday night.

The club officially confirmed that 5,340 tickets were sold for the encounter, marking K'Ogalo's first league fixture under floodlights in over a decade.

The return to prime-time evening football drew a sizeable weeknight crowd to the national stadium, delivering an early financial and operational boost for the record league champions.

The decision by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and league organisers to schedule high-profile fixtures under the lights has long been championed as a way to boost gate receipts and accommodate working fans.

Tuesday’s attendance confirmed the viability of the evening slot, as thousands filled the stands ahead of the 7:00 PM kickoff. The total collection of Ksh 1,693,100 represents one of Gor Mahia’s strongest midweek gate receipts in recent seasons.

On the pitch, the 5,340 spectators in attendance were treated to a thrilling, high-scoring contest.

Gor Mahia required just five minutes to take the lead when midfielder Alpha Onyango curled an exquisite free-kick off the underside of the crossbar and into the top corner.

Murang’a SEAL attempted to respond, hitting the woodwork through Majaliwa Charo midway through the first half, but Gor Mahia asserted complete control after the break. Star forward Shariff Musa delivered a masterclass in clinical finishing, scoring a second-half brace to put the champions firmly in command. Midfielder Dwang added a spectacular fourth goal from distance in the 71st minute to effectively put the match out of reach.

Although Murang’a SEAL pulled two late goals back through second-half substitute Josphat Lopaga, Gor Mahia held firm to secure all three points and extend their unbeaten head-to-head record against SEAL to seven consecutive matches.