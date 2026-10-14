Gor Mahia launch SportPesa League title defence with 4-2 victory over Murang'a Seal

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Gor Mahia's Shariff Musa celebrates alongside Dwang after scoring vs Murang’a SEAL under the floodlights at the Nyayo National Stadium on Oct 13, 2026 b

Defending champions Gor Mahia signaled their intentions for the new SportPesa League season with a clinical 4-2 victory over Murang’a SEAL under the floodlights at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday evening.

A double from forward Shariff Musa, alongside strikes from Alpha Onyango and Dwang, ensured K'Ogalo secured maximum points in their opening fixture of the campaign, despite a late fightback from the visitors.

Gor wasted no time asserting their authority on the match, taking the lead in the fifth minute. Midfielder Alpha Onyango stepped up to a free-kick on the right edge of the penalty area following a foul on Patrick Esombe and unleashed a curling effort that struck the inside of the crossbar before settling into the top corner.

Murang’a SEAL attempted to respond quickly, looking to exploit spaces on the counter-attack. Their best opportunity of the opening half arrived in the 29th minute when Majaliwa Charo found space on the left wing, but his low driver struck the base of the left post with Gor Mahia goalkeeper Kevin Omondi beaten.

Despite Murang’a SEAL’s brief spells of possession, Gor Mahia remained composed, controlling the midfield tempo through Onyango and Esombe as they took a 1-0 lead into the halftime interval.

The reigning champions raised the intensity immediately after the restart, capitalizing on defensive lapses from the visitors.

In the 52nd minute, Shariff Musa doubled Gor Mahia’s advantage, finishing off a swift team move inside the 18-yard box. Ten minutes later, Musa turned provider-turned-scorer again, netting his second of the night with a composed strike to put K'Ogalo firmly in the driver's seat at 3-0.

Gor Mahia added a fourth in the 71st minute when midfielder Dwang picked up a loose ball 25 yards out and struck a powerful effort into the top right corner, effectively sealing the contest.

Refusing to concede defeat lightly, Murang’a SEAL manager introduced Josphat Lopaga off the bench midway through the second half, a move that immediately paid dividends for the visitors.

Lopaga pulled a goal back in the 78th minute, capitalising on a miscommunication in the Gor Mahia defense to slot the ball past Omondi. Six minutes later, Lopaga was on hand again, striking a clean volley into the bottom corner after Gor Mahia failed to clear a corner kick, reducing the deficit to 4-2.

Despite the late pressure, Gor Mahia brought on fresh legs to stabilize their defensive line and successfully managed the remaining minutes of stoppage time to lock down the victory.

The result marks Gor Mahia’s seventh consecutive match without defeat against Murang’a SEAL in top-flight competition, reinforcing their head-to-head dominance over the central region side.

The champions will now shift their focus to their upcoming fixture as they look to build early momentum at the top of the SportPesa League standings, while Murang’a SEAL will look to address their defensive frailties ahead of Round 2.