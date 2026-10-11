Tusker move top of SportPesa Premier League in day of draws

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Tusker FC’s Victor Mbaoma celebrates with teammates after scoring against Ulinzi Stars in Nairobi on October 11, 2026. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Tusker temporarily moved to the top of the SportPesa Premier League after seeing off Ulinzi Stars 2-0 in their opening match of the delayed 2026-2027 season, played on Sunday at Ulinzi Sports Complex, as draws dominated the day across the country.

The brewers struck twice in the second half to secure maximum points in a contest that saw coach Julien Mette see red.

After a barren first half, Alvin Mang'eni struck first in the 68th minute for a 1-0 lead before Victor Mbaoma sealed the win seven minutes later.

Tusker sit top with three points, same as Shabana but with a superior goal difference. The Glamour Boys picked a narrow 1-0 win over Posta Rangers on Saturday.

In Embu, 3KFC rallied from behind twice to hold Mara Sugar to a 2-2 draw at Moi Stadium.

Victor Ngume gave the sugar men a narrow 1-0 half-time lead after finding the back of the net in the 23rd minute before Javan Njue levelled the score in the 52nd minute of the second half.

Joseph Okwenda restored Mara Sugar’s advantage in the 66th minute but Amir Ndune ensured the hosts would pick up a point at home with a leveller four minutes later.

In Migori County, newbies Migori Youth announced their arrival in the top league with a tight 1-1 draw against former champions Kenya Police.

Vincent Wanga gave the hosts something to smile about with an early fifth-minute goal before the law enforcers replied at the stroke of half-time through Brian Chonjo for a 1-1 draw.

Back in Nairobi, KCB came from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw against Nairobi United at Police Sacco Stadium.

Nigerian-born striker Michael Karamor gave Naibois the lead six minutes to half-time before Evans Ochieng restored parity in the 54th minute.

Mark Kithome would strike again for Naibois 10 minutes from time but the bankers rescued a point deep in stoppage time when Geoffrey Ojunga netted late to force a 2-2 draw.