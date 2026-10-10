Junior Starlets step up World Cup preparations in Morocco

Audio By Vocalize

As Junior Starlets ramp up their final preparations for the 2026 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, head coach Mildred Cheche is steering the ship with a singular objective to transform the hard-earned global debut experience into a ruthless knockout stage run.

Having tasted the global stage previously, Cheche’s squad returns not merely as wide-eyed participants but as battle-hardened competitors keen to make a good account of themselves. Locked in a formidable Group E alongside powerhouse United States, China and Samoa, the Kenyan girls are leaving nothing to chance.

Following a rigorous residential training camp, Junior Starlets arrived in Mohammedia, Morocco on Thursday to finalise their preparations in readiness for the global showpiece that begins on October 17.

Despite a logistical hiccup that bungled the planned pre-tournament training camp in Spain, Cheche and her charges are laser-focused on improving their 2024 debut performance which saw them win one and lose two group matches.

Speaking before departure to Morocco, Cheche said that even though they didn’t go for the Spain camp all is not lost because they will have more time to acclimatise.

“There is an advantage in acclimatization and also when are able to get friendly matches I think it will be a big advantage for us. The young players are okay because they adjust well and go by what you say so right now, they are focused fully on the World Cup. They are looking forward to their first match against China,” Cheche said.

Junior Starlets prospects of advancing past the group stage heavily rely on the core of exceptional talent.

Captain Beverlyne Awuor will be expected to anchor a resolute defense and ensure that the Kenyan backline is safe from any offensive threats from their opponents.

With a balanced squad combining defensive tenacity and creative flair, Kenya’s primary goal is to clear the preliminaries hurdle with an opening win against the Chinese being crucial to achieving their objectives.

They will launch their quest in Group E against China on October 19 then take on the USA three days later then complete their group stage campaign against Samoa on October 19.