Emerging Stars survive Tanzania attack to book Ivory Coast in AFCON U-23 qualifiers

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya’s Emerging Stars survived a late scare from Tanzania to reach the second round of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) U23 qualifiers despite losing 3-1 in the return leg at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The result saw Kenya advance 5-4 on aggregate after their commanding 4-1 victory in the first leg at Nyayo National Stadium last week.

Kenya now face a tougher test against Ivory Coast in the second round, with the first leg scheduled for November.

Tanzania started the match with urgency, knowing they needed a big win to overturn the three-goal deficit from the first leg.

Shekhan Hamis put the hosts ahead as Tanzania immediately put Kenya under pressure.

The Emerging Stars, however, responded through Andreas Odhiambo, who found the back of the net to give Kenya some breathing space and put the visitors firmly in control of the tie.

Tanzania refused to give up and continued pushing forward in search of more goals.

Seleman Mwalimu restored Tanzania’s lead before adding his second goal to complete his brace and give the hosts a 3-1 victory on the night.

Despite the defeat, Kenya held on to their aggregate advantage to secure their place in the next round.

The Emerging Stars had done most of the hard work in Nairobi, where they produced an impressive performance to beat their neighbours 4-1.

That result proved crucial as Tanzania's three-goal victory in Dar es Salaam was not enough to deny Kenya a place in the next stage.