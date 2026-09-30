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The Standard

Spain brush aside Croatia as England down Czechs

By AFP | Sep. 30, 2026
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Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring against Croatia on Tuesday. [AFP]

Lamine Yamal netted a brace as world champions Spain continued their winning start to the UEFA Nations League with a 4-1 success in Seville against Croatia on Tuesday, while Harry Kane scored as England won in the Czech Republic.

The match at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán was Spain's first home outing since lifting the World Cup in New York in July.

La Roja captain Rodri was handed the trophy by 2010 winner and Sevilla legend Jesus Navas, before presenting it to the ecstatic crowd.

"We were very excited to bring the trophy here," Yamal said.

"To be able to win the game and bring it home is great."

Spain's supporters did not have long to wait before their side provided further excitement in Andalusia as Yamal fired them into the lead inside 75 seconds.

Dion Beljo nodded in Ivan Perisic's cross to briefly level the scores shortly before the half-hour, but Atletico defender Marc Pubill popped up at the other end three minutes later to head in a Yamal centre and restore the hosts' lead.

After also scoring early in Spain's 3-2 win at Wembley against England last week to kickstart their Nations League campaign, Yamal brought his tally in the 2026/27 edition of the tournament to three as he put Spain two clear of Croatia in the 63rd minute with a precise finish at Dominik Livakovic's near post.

"Lamine is keen to keep developing and show the world the sort of footballer he is," Luis de la Fuente said of the 19-year-old star.

"We've enjoyed his magic in the service of the team. In the future, he'll be much more recognised for what he does and for his contribution to the team's play," the coach added of Yamal, who is among the frontrunners for the Ballon d'Or.

Nico Williams then put gloss on the result for Spain with a crisp step-over and finish with one minute remaining on the clock.

With two wins from two, Spain lead Group A3 on six points, while Croatia sit third on three points, behind second-placed England on goal difference.

In Prague, Thomas Tuchel's England got their first win of the group with a 2-0 victory over a 10-man Czech Republic thanks to second-half goals from Anthony Gordon and Kane.

The home team kept England at bay in the first half at the Fortuna Arena despite being a man down after Pavel Sulc was sent off for a high challenge on Elliot Anderson in the 23rd minute.

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Lamine Yamal UEFA Nations League Spain Harry Kane
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