Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Emerging Stars rout Tanzania 4-1 to take control of U23 AFCON qualifier

By Robert Abong'o | Sep. 28, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya’s Emerging Stars celebrate after beatig Tanzania 4-1 in the 2027 Africa U23 Cup of Nations first leg qualifier tie at Nyayo National Stadium [FKF]

Kenya’s Emerging Stars took a giant step towards the 2027 Africa U23 Cup of Nations after cruising to a 4-1 victory over Tanzania in the first leg of their qualifying tie at Nyayo National Stadium on Monday.

The hosts needed just a minute to announce their intentions, with Paul Osama capitalising on a defensive mistake before calmly finishing to give Kenya the perfect start.

Tanzania struggled to settle as Kenya controlled possession and dictated the tempo, with the Emerging Stars repeatedly threatening to extend their advantage. Kevin Wangaya came close in the 27th minute when his curling effort beat the Tanzanian goalkeeper but came back off the woodwork.

The visitors almost found a way back into the contest five minutes later, only for Kenya goalkeeper Caleb Kramer to produce an important save and preserve the hosts' lead.

Kenya's pressure finally paid off again in first-half stoppage time. Wangaya delivered an inviting cross into the area, which Lawrence Okoth met with a confident finish to send Kenya into the break 2-0 ahead.

Emerging Stars returned from the interval with the same attacking intent and were rewarded five minutes into the second half. Wangaya capped an impressive individual display by finishing a flowing team move to put Kenya 3-0 up in the 50th minute.

With Tanzania struggling to contain the hosts, the visitors were handed a lifeline four minutes later when they won a penalty. The spot-kick was converted, sending Kramer the wrong way and reducing Tanzania's deficit to 3-1.

But Kenya quickly restored its three-goal cushion. In the 74th minute, Kelly Madada reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the Tanzanian penalty area before drilling his finish into the net for Kenya's fourth.

Tanzania pushed forward in search of another goal during the closing stages, but Kenya's defence held firm.

The victory puts Kenya in a strong position ahead of the return leg, although the tie is not yet over.

Should the Emerging Stars complete the job against Tanzania, they will advance to face Ivory Coast in the second round, followed by a final qualifying playoff scheduled for March 2027.

Only eight teams will qualify for the continental finals.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Emerging Stars Kenya vs Tanzania Africa U23 Cup of Nations
.

Latest Stories

EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
EADB faces scrutiny over operations, legal immunity
Financial Standard
By Francis Ontomwa
26 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
26 mins ago
A business fallout that put Sh5b property empire at risk
Financial Standard
By Kamau Muthoni
26 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
By Kamau Muthoni 26 mins ago
Scot-free: How Kanja's pardon exposes Judiciary's double standard on contempt cases
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
By Nancy Gitonga 26 mins ago
Inside Cohen and Wairimu's repeated domestic disputes before murder
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
By Graham Kajilwa 26 mins ago
Why banks are slowly winning the turf war against mobile money
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
By Edwin Nyarangi 26 mins ago
Kindiki at crossroads: Mount Kenya forays political strategy or being sidelined?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved