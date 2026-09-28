Emerging Stars rout Tanzania 4-1 to take control of U23 AFCON qualifier

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Kenya’s Emerging Stars celebrate after beatig Tanzania 4-1 in the 2027 Africa U23 Cup of Nations first leg qualifier tie at Nyayo National Stadium [FKF]

Kenya’s Emerging Stars took a giant step towards the 2027 Africa U23 Cup of Nations after cruising to a 4-1 victory over Tanzania in the first leg of their qualifying tie at Nyayo National Stadium on Monday.

The hosts needed just a minute to announce their intentions, with Paul Osama capitalising on a defensive mistake before calmly finishing to give Kenya the perfect start.

Tanzania struggled to settle as Kenya controlled possession and dictated the tempo, with the Emerging Stars repeatedly threatening to extend their advantage. Kevin Wangaya came close in the 27th minute when his curling effort beat the Tanzanian goalkeeper but came back off the woodwork.

The visitors almost found a way back into the contest five minutes later, only for Kenya goalkeeper Caleb Kramer to produce an important save and preserve the hosts' lead.

Kenya's pressure finally paid off again in first-half stoppage time. Wangaya delivered an inviting cross into the area, which Lawrence Okoth met with a confident finish to send Kenya into the break 2-0 ahead.

Emerging Stars returned from the interval with the same attacking intent and were rewarded five minutes into the second half. Wangaya capped an impressive individual display by finishing a flowing team move to put Kenya 3-0 up in the 50th minute.

With Tanzania struggling to contain the hosts, the visitors were handed a lifeline four minutes later when they won a penalty. The spot-kick was converted, sending Kramer the wrong way and reducing Tanzania's deficit to 3-1.

But Kenya quickly restored its three-goal cushion. In the 74th minute, Kelly Madada reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the Tanzanian penalty area before drilling his finish into the net for Kenya's fourth.

Tanzania pushed forward in search of another goal during the closing stages, but Kenya's defence held firm.

The victory puts Kenya in a strong position ahead of the return leg, although the tie is not yet over.

Should the Emerging Stars complete the job against Tanzania, they will advance to face Ivory Coast in the second round, followed by a final qualifying playoff scheduled for March 2027.

Only eight teams will qualify for the continental finals.