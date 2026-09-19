Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

SPL conundrum: Premier league kickoff in jeopardy

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 19, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Tusker defender Eugene Ikutwa tackles Gor Mahia winger Shariff Musa (down) during their 2026 FKF Super Cup match at Nyayo Stadium on August 23. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Once again, the SportPesa Premier League has been thrown back into uncertainty after the High Court in Murang’a stopped the 2026-2027 season from starting as earlier planned today.

The latest court order is a major blow to clubs that had already prepared for the new campaign, with some teams having travelled across the country ahead of fixtures scheduled for this weekend

Justice Dorah Chepkwony ruled that the new season cannot begin until a promotion and relegation playoff between Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United is played.

The order followed an application by Evans Nduta challenging the planned start of the season. Nduta is also challenging the use of the 2025 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Rules, which are at the centre of the long-running dispute over promotion and relegation.

The case will be heard on Thursday, leaving FKF, who are the league organisers, with little time to decide their next move.

The latest development means clubs that had spent weeks preparing for the new season are once again left waiting. Teams had already arranged travel, accommodation and match preparations, only for the league schedule to be thrown into doubt at the last minute.

The 2026/27 season was already delayed by almost a month because of earlier court cases challenging the legality of the 2025 FKF Rules and their use instead of the 2019 Rules.

The disagreement centres on how clubs should move between the Premier League and the National Super League (NSL).

Under the 2019 Regulation Framework, the bottom two Premier League clubs are automatically relegated, while the top two NSL teams earn direct promotion. The team finishing 16th in the Premier League then plays a promotion-relegation playoff.

But the revised 2025 framework introduced a different system. It provides for three Premier League clubs to be relegated automatically and three NSL clubs to earn direct promotion, scrapping the playoff.

The attempt to apply the 2025 Rules during the previous season triggered court battles involving several affected clubs, including Kariobangi Sharks.

The legal dispute led to different directions from the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) and the High Court, making it difficult for FKF to settle the final make-up of the new 18-team Premier League.

That uncertainty has now spilt into the new season.

The latest ruling also raises questions over whether FKF will comply with the court order.

What was expected to be the start of a new season has instead become another legal hurdle, forcing FKF back to the drawing board.

wonyango@standardmedia.co.ke

“The 2026-2027 season cannot start without a playoff between Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United.”

Justice Dorah Chepkwony, Murang’ a High Court.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

SportPesa Premier League Kariobangi Sharks Mombasa United FKF 2026/27 season
.

Latest Stories

Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Why Amisi is making Shikuku look like a saint
Opinion
By Mark Oloo
1 hr ago
Homa Bay youth graduates spark green poultry revolution
Smart Harvest
By James Omoro
2 hrs ago
Three men die, several injured in fuel tanker night explosion
Rift Valley
By Stephen Rutto
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
By Ndung’u Gachane and Boniface Gikandi 2 hrs ago
Uhuru's jibe: Former President ignores Ruto's political duel, laughs off 'Sponyo' moniker
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
By Okumu Modachi 2 hrs ago
Healthcare providers given 12 days to sign new SHA contracts
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Public-Private Partnership deals face more checks after court ruling
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Courts emerge as new battleground months before General Election
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved