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Tusker through to next stage as K'Ogalo face Pyramids in Cairo

By Washington Onyango | Sep. 13, 2026
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Tusker midfielder Chrispin Erambo (in front) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Al Ahli Madani from Sudan during their preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup return leg match at Nyayo Stadium [Stafford Ondego]

Tusker booked their place in the second round of the Caf Confederation Cup after edging Sudanese side Al-Ahli Wad Medani 1-0 in the return leg played yesterday at Nyayo Stadium to progress on a 3-2 aggregate.

Chris Erambo scored the decisive goal with a superb finish as the brewers held their nerve to complete the job at home.

Julien Mette’s side went into the second leg with only an away-goal advantage after a disappointing first-leg display in which they surrendered a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2.

The victory means Tusker remain in the hunt for a place in the lucrative group stage of the competition. They will now face either Tanzanian side Singida Black Stars or South Sudanese outfit Al-Ghazal in the second round.

Tusker will have to negotiate that tie successfully to reach the group stage, but Mette will be pleased with the response from his players after the first-leg collapse.

The brewers’ continental campaign is therefore still alive as they seek to make a deeper run in the Confederation Cup.

Attention will now turn to Gor Mahia, who face a much tougher task when they take on Egyptian giants Pyramids FC in the second leg of their Caf Champions League preliminary round tie tonight (8pm).

The Kenyan champions travel to Egypt trailing 2-0 from the first leg at Nyayo Stadium and must produce a big performance to remain in the competition.

Gor coach Charles Akonnor has called for better defensive discipline and a stronger midfield as he plots a comeback against the Egyptian side.

Akonnor admitted Pyramids are a quality team that can dominate matches when given space, but believes Gor can still turn the tie around if they reduce mistakes and stay organised.

“Training has been good, and the corrections we have made are heading into the return leg. They are a smart team who, when given a chance, can dominate, and the least mistake you make gets you punished,” Akonnor said.

“It’s all about the mindset. Hopefully, we have fewer mistakes and are compact in the midfield. Then there is a good chance for us to make a comeback.”

Gor must score at least three goals without conceding to progress on aggregate, making the task a difficult one against a Pyramids side that kept a clean sheet in Nairobi.

Akonnor’s men will need to attack with purpose while remaining disciplined at the back. Their midfield will also have to improve its organisation, particularly when pressing for the ball.

Pyramids showed in the first leg that they can punish defensive errors, meaning Gor will have little room for mistakes as they chase a comeback and a place in the second preliminary round.

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Related Topics

Caf Confederation Cup Tusker fc Al-Ahli Wad Medani
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