Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

France withdraws support for Infantino in FIFA presidential election

By AFP | Sep. 10, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

FIFA President Gianni Infantino. [AFP]

France will not support the candidacy of Gianni Infantino, who is running for a new term as FIFA president in March 2027, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced yesterday.

The FFF is aligning itself with the position of other European federations such as Belgium, Italy, Scotland, Sweden and Wales, which have also publicly withdrawn support for Infantino.

FIFA confirmed last weekend that Infantino will stand for president in an election next March, despite the backlash over his now-abandoned plan to bring private investment into the men's and women's World Cups.

At this stage, the 56-year-old from Switzerland is the only candidate. However, CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani is widely seen as a likely challenger to the incumbent.

"We believe that the trust placed in the FIFA president has been betrayed, and that the way in which the governance of world football is envisaged no longer reflects us," FFF president Philippe Diallo said in a statement.

"That is why, by a unanimous decision of its members, the French Football Federation has decided to withdraw its support for Gianni Infantino's candidacy for the FIFA presidency."

The move by the French federation, while expected, is likely to sting Infantino.

Diallo added that France "has a historic legitimacy as one of the founding nations of FIFA, and it has the right to intervene when it has the feeling that FIFA and its president are going off course in their governance of world football".

"It also has sporting legitimacy, having been in the top three in the FIFA rankings for the last 10 years."

Infantino replaced Sepp Blatter as president of world football's governing body in 2016. He has come under severe pressure since the announcement in late July of proposals to create a commercial subsidiary to run its biggest events, such as the World Cup and Club World Cup.

The plan would have allowed private investors to acquire stakes in a company created under the FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative. The backlash that followed led to the proposals being quickly shelved.

European football's governing body UEFA had threatened to boycott FIFA competitions in response. It later suspended that threat, but has urged Infantino to resign and has been preparing possible legal action against him for alleged "criminal mismanagement".

The FFF said it would begin a consultation process before deciding who to support against Infantino in the election, which will take place at the FIFA Congress to be held in the Moroccan capital Rabat.

Montagliani, a FIFA vice-president, had long been regarded as a close ally of Infantino, but there were signs of him distancing himself even before the now-scrapped private investment plans.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Gianni Infantino Fifa Presidential Election Fifa 2027 French Football Federation
.

Latest Stories

Kilifi woman, 67, hacked to death over witchcraft allegations
Kilifi woman, 67, hacked to death over witchcraft allegations
County
By Marion Kithi
14 mins ago
Ethiopia enters 2019 under its unique 13-month calendar
Diaspora
By Sharon Namarome
34 mins ago
Section of Mombasa Road to close at Cabanas for five weeks - KeNHA
National
By Wanjiku Kariuki
37 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Morara Kebaso's marriage meltdown: Wife, kids and 'side chick' drama
By Silas Nyamweya 51 mins ago
Morara Kebaso's marriage meltdown: Wife, kids and 'side chick' drama
Asbel Kiprop recalls night out with mchele babe
By Peter Ochieng 1 hr ago
Asbel Kiprop recalls night out with mchele babe
From celibacy to marriage: Ex-Italian Catholic priest who returned to say 'I do'
By Jael Wakesho 2 hrs ago
From celibacy to marriage: Ex-Italian Catholic priest who returned to say 'I do'
Foul play? Death of witness in Albert Ojwang murder case casts shadow over trial
By Kamau Muthoni 3 hrs ago
Foul play? Death of witness in Albert Ojwang murder case casts shadow over trial
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved