Mac Allister caps Liverpool comeback against Atletico Madrid

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Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates his goal against Atletico Madrid. [AFP]

Alexis Mac Allister strengthened his case for an improved Liverpool contract with the win as Andoni Iraola got off to a winning Champions League start by beating Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday.

Mac Allister expressed his frustration at not being offered a new deal on the eve of the match, but responded by blasting home from the edge of the box to cap Liverpool's comeback.

Marcos Llorente had given Atletico an early lead before Dominik Szoboszlai levelled before half-time.

"It's difficult to ask for more," said Iraola, who had never previously coached in European football's top competition.

"We've shown big character, especially the players, after a difficult start to do the second half they have done.

"I've loved it. The atmosphere has been incredible and I feel lucky, lucky to experience it."

For the first time, three players who cost in excess of £100 million were named in the same side as Barcola made his Anfield debut alongside Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz in the Liverpool attack.

Isak fired just wide after a purposeful break by Szoboszlai in an energetic start by Liverpool in the first Champions League game of Iraola's career.

But in their desperation to pour forward, the Reds left themselves wide open to the counter-attack.

Atletico were humbled 3-0 by Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, falling five points off the pace in La Liga, and coach Diego Simeone admitted they had a lot of work to do to reach the Champions League final at their own Metropolitano Stadium.

Julian Alvarez's future has cast a cloud over Atletico on and off the field for the past few months after his desire for a move to Barcelona was steadfastly rejected by the club's hierarchy.

The Argentine was handed his first start of the season and cut open the Liverpool defence for the opening goal.

"I think Julian was fantastic. He wanted the ball all the time from minute one to minute 90 and that makes me very happy," said Simeone.

"That's the kind of performance I want to see from him."

Llorente, who named his dog Anfield after scoring twice in Atletico's last 16 win over Liverpool in 2020, raced onto Alvarez's pass to score his fifth goal in three visits to Anfield with the Spanish side.

Only a brilliant save by Alisson Becker denied Alvarez from long range before the Liverpool fightback began.

Barcola twice should have marked his first chance to impress his new fanbase with a goal.

The French winger, who could cost up to £123 million, failed to squeeze the ball past Jan Oblak with just the giant Slovenian to beat.

However, Liverpool kept the attack alive and Ronald Araujo's flick teed up Szoboszlai to find the bottom corner on 40 minutes.

Barcola missed an even better chance for his first Liverpool goal when he fired wide after being played in by Wirtz early in the second half.

Again, though, the reprieve was brief for the visitors.

Mac Allister had been linked with a move to Atletico during the transfer window and expressed his sadness at not being offered a new contract by Liverpool, while Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch have agreed new deals in recent months.

The Argentine international arrowed in a shot from outside the box on his weaker left foot and celebrated wildly in front of the Kop.

Liverpool's joy was short-lived as Barcola pulled up holding his calf before the hour mark, but Iraola revealed that it was only a cramp after his first start since the World Cup.