AFCON 2027: Hosts urged to prepare formidable squads, officials warned of corruption

Audio By Vocalize

AFCON 2027 Chairman (Kenya) Nicholas Musonye during his speech at the SportsBiz Africa Kenya Activation Forum held in Nairobi on Tuesday. [PHOTO/ JONAH ONYANGO, Standard

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027) hosts Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania have been urged to prepare formidable squads that will be forces to reckon with in Africa's premier football showpiece next year.

The countries have been urged to put their houses in order very early in order to let their teams gel.

They have been urged to have talented and tactical players who will give other rivals a run for their money in the championship.

This plea was put across by Kenya’s AFCON 2027 Chairman Nicholas Musonye during the SportsBiz Africa Kenya Activation forum held in Nairobi on Tuesday.

“Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania should aim for the semis and even the finals during the tournament. This lofty dream can only be attained with early preparations,” Musonye indicated.

At the same time, Musonye said they are working round the clock to ensure Kenya hosts one of the best tournaments in Africa that is also blemish free.

“I want to categorically state that there will be no room for misbehavior. Corruption will not be tolerated.

"Officials with questionable characters should just opt out now. We don’t want to hear cases of embezzlement of funds at the end of the competition,” said Musonye.

Musonye assured that there will be tight security during the event. He also lauded the ongoing works at Talanta and Kasarani stadiums saying the football cathedrals are coming out nicely and will be such a spectacle during the tournament.

He indicated that Nyayo and Kipchoge stadiums will be among the training grounds during the battle for Africa football supremacy.

“These (the stadiums) are long lasting structures that will be part of the tourist attractions after the event. The tournament will also be a boost to our economy.

"Its magnitude will trickle down to citizens,” noted Musonye who indicated that Nairobi will be the nerve center of the AFCON in terms of operations.

Musonye hailed forums like SportsBiz Africa saying they help the continent to realise its value in the world sports economy.

His sentiments were echoed by Lefa Foundation Founder Ntoudi Mouyelo who stated this while gracing the SportsBiz Africa Kenya Activation forum:” Africa’s sports industry is estimated to be worth between US$12 billion and US$15 billion and is projected to grow by approximately 8 percent annually, potentially exceeding US$20 billion in the next few years.

"Yet the sector’s contribution to Africa’s GDP remains significantly below the global average, highlighting the substantial untapped economic potential of sport. The continent needs to wake up. We want African nations to make real money from the world sport economy.”

The Nairobi engagement brought together CEO, senior sports industry executives, investors, sports federations, and representatives of development organisations for a strategic conversation on investment opportunities Africa offers to unlock greater economic and commercial value from sport.

Under the theme “Advancing Africa’s Sports Economy: Business, Investment, and Sustainable Growth”, the Nairobi activation formed part of the preparations for the third edition of the SportsBiz Africa Forum, scheduled to take place in Kigali, Rwanda, in September 2026.

SportsBiz Africa Project Lead Bridget Umutoni indicated that the Rwanda event will be characterized by games such as golf and esports.

The SportsBiz Africa Forum is an annual continental event hosted in Kigali, Rwanda, in partnership with the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) and Rwanda’s Ministry of Sports.

Inaugurated in 2024, the Forum promotes the sports industry as a key driver of sustainable socio-economic development on the continent, aligning with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 aspirations of the Africa We Want.