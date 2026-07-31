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Infantino's most senior advisor resigns, distances self from controversial FIFA plan

By AFP | Jul. 31, 2026
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 FIFA President Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump at the 2026 World Cup final at the New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. [AFP]

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) joined UEFA and CONCACAF in condemning world football's governing body FIFA's proposed private investment plan, saying on Friday they were alarmed it had reached the point a "World Cup boycott has entered public discourse".

A damaging blow to FIFA president Gianni Infantino came with the later resignation of a senior advisor Carlos Cordeiro, who issued an excoriating statement.

"As a senior advisor to the FIFA president, a former banker, and a lifelong football fan, I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup," wrote Cordeiro, a former head of the US Soccer Federation.

"Let me be clear: I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally.

"It is a bad deal for FIFA's member associations, a bad deal for football, and a bad deal for the long-term future of the game."

His resignation and the AFC statement came hours after FIFA vowed to press ahead with an "open and democratic" consultation on the plan.

The statement followed a pledge by Europe's governing body UEFA to boycott the World Cup if FIFA went ahead with its plan which set alarm bells ringing within the AFC.

"The AFC stands in solidarity with UEFA and CONCACAF in expressing serious concerns over FIFA's proposal," the Kuala Lumpur-based body said in a statement.

"The fact that the situation has reached the point where the real possibility of a FIFA World Cup boycott has entered public discourse should concern everyone who cares about the future of our game," said the AFC, which represents 47 member nations, including Australia, China, Japan and Saudi Arabia.

FIFA said in a statement all of its member associations should have a chance to consider the plan.

"Nobody is selling football," it said.

"This is not something FIFA would ever entertain." 

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