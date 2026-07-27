Morocco hand Harambee Starlets harsh WAFCON reality check

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Harambee Starlets' Eglay Mukhwana contests for the ball with Morocco's captain Ait El Haj in their Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group A opener at Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat on July 26, 2026. [Harambee Starlets, Facebook]

Kenya's long-awaited return to the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) ended in disappointment last night after Harambee Starlets were comfortably beaten 4-0 by hosts Morocco in their Group A opener at Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

Making their first appearance at the continental finals in a decade, Beldine Odemba's charges showed early signs of belief and ambition before the tournament favourites took complete control with an impressive attacking display in front of their home supporters.

The result leaves Kenya rooted at the bottom of Group A following Algeria's 2-0 victory over Senegal earlier in the day, piling pressure on the Starlets ahead of Thursday's must-win encounter against the West Africans.

Despite the scoreline, Kenya made the brighter start and almost stunned the hosts inside the opening 10 minutes. Tereza Engesha came agonisingly close to handing the Starlets an unlikely lead when her thunderous strike crashed off the crossbar, briefly silencing the home crowd.

That proved to be Kenya's best opportunity of the evening.

Morocco gradually settled into their rhythm, dominating possession and exposing defensive gaps with slick passing and intelligent movement in the final third.

The breakthrough arrived in the 19th minute when Yasmin Mrabet threaded a perfectly weighted through ball into the path of Sakina Ouzraoui, who calmly slotted past goalkeeper Lilian Awuor to put the Atlas Lionesses ahead.

With confidence growing, the hosts doubled their advantage nine minutes later from a set piece. Defender Maryame Atiq rose above the Kenyan defence to power home a header after the Starlets failed to deal with a dangerous corner.

Morocco effectively put the contest beyond Kenya before the halftime whistle.

Hanane Ait El Haj delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area, where an unmarked Ibtissam Jraidi headed home Morocco's third goal in the 32nd minute as Kenya struggled to contain the relentless pressure.

Any hopes of mounting a second-half comeback disappeared almost immediately after the restart.

Just two minutes into the second period, Ait El Haj again found space down the flank before delivering a low cross that Jraidi converted from close range to complete her brace and extend Morocco's lead to 4-0.

Facing an uphill task, Odemba responded with tactical changes in an effort to stabilise her side.

The substitutions helped Kenya regain some defensive organisation, with the Starlets frustrating Morocco for much of the remaining minutes and preventing the hosts from adding to their tally despite continued waves of attack.

While the final score reflected Morocco's superiority, Kenya can draw some encouragement from their bright opening spell and improved defensive discipline after the interval.

However, the defeat also exposed areas that require immediate improvement, particularly in dealing with crosses, defending set pieces and maintaining concentration against elite opposition.

The Atlas Lionesses, runners-up in the previous two WAFCON tournaments, demonstrated why they are among the favourites to lift the continental crown once again, combining clinical finishing with composed possession football throughout the contest.

For Kenya, attention now quickly turns to Thursday's crucial clash against Senegal.

Anything less than victory would leave the Starlets' hopes of progressing to the knockout stages hanging by a thread before they conclude their Group A campaign against Algeria.

After waiting 10 years to return to Africa's biggest women's football tournament, the Starlets now face the challenge of proving that their opening-night defeat was merely a setback rather than a sign of things to come.